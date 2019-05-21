Lady Gabriella Windsor’s official wedding photos look like a fairy tale, and include a family portrait with her cousin, Queen Elizabeth II

source Reuters

Lady Gabriella Windsor and her new husband Thomas Kingston released their official wedding photos on Tuesday.

The couple were married at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 18. The photos were taken in and around Frogmore House, on the Windsor Estate.

Frogmore House is also where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their wedding reception in May 2018.

On Tuesday, Lady Gabriella Windsor and her new husband Thomas Kingston released three official photos from their May 18 nuptials.

The 38-year-old freelance journalist, who is the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent – the queen’s first cousin, wed her financier boyfriend, 40, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The photos were taken in and around Frogmore House, on the grounds of the Windsor Estate, by Hugo Burnand, the same photographer hired to take the Prince William and Kate Middleton’s official wedding photos in 2011, according to The Standard.

Frogmore House is where Lady Gabriella’s cousin, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle had their wedding reception almost exactly a year ago.

In the photos, Lady Gabriella, or “Ella” as she is known, wears a white and blush wedding gown by Italian design Luisa Beccaria. The dress features lace detailing and a long train.

As is tradition, the couple took a large group shot with their extended families inside Frogmore House. Queen Elizabeth II, who is Lady Gabriella’s first cousin once removed, took the place of honor, seated to the left of the bride. The bride’s father, Prince Michael of Kent, stood behind the queen, while the bride’s mother was seated next to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Another noted person in the group photo is Sophie Winkelman, an actress from the popular British television show “Peep Show”, who arrived at the wedding with Prince Harry. Winkelman is married to the bride’s brother, Lord Frederick Windsor, making her official title now Lady Frederick Windsor.

Prince Harry was initially expected to skip his cousin’s wedding, since his wife gave birth to their first child just days before. But the Duke of Sussex showed up anyway, with his new home at nearby Frogmore Cottage making it very convenient.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge skipped the ceremony, but Kate Middleton’s brother and sister were both in attendance. It’s been widely reported that Pippa Middleton once dated the groom.