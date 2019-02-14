Lady Gaga shared a photo of her giant ‘A Star is Born’-inspired tattoo that goes all the way up her spine

Lady Gaga debuted a new tattoo on Instagram on Thursday.

Tattoo artist Winter Stone designed the body art, which features a rose going up Gaga’s spine with the words “la vie en rose” on the sides.

It’s a nod to the song “La Vie en Rose,” which Gaga sings in the film “A Star is Born.”

She also debuted a second new tattoo (also designed by Stone) of musical notes spelling out “G-A-G-A” on her arm.

Lady Gaga has a lot to celebrate during this year’s awards show season. She’s already picked up a Golden Globe and a Grammy for her work in the Bradley Cooper-directed film “A Star is Born,” and she could have a potential Oscar in her hands.

Gaga found a way to pay the ultimate tribute to the film that turned her into an Oscar-nominated actress by getting a giant tattoo in its honor.

The “Shallow” singer shared a photo of her new ink by tattoo artist Winter Stone on Instagram. The tattoo shows a giant rose going all the way up her spine with the words “la vie en rose” written on the sides.

The tattoo is a sweet nod to “A Star is Born,” as Gaga’s character Ally Maine sings the song “La Vie en Rose” towards the beginning of the film. It’s also the song Gaga herself sang at the 2016 Parker Institute Gala, which was the moment Cooper says he knew Gaga was meant to be in the film.

caption Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are heading to the Oscars. source Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Read more: Bradley Cooper made a surprise appearance at Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas residency to perform ‘Shallow’ and fans loved it

She also debuted another new tattoo by Stone of musical notes spelling “G-A-G-A” on her arm.

Gaga will find out if she takes home the award for best actress during the 91st Academy Awards on February 24.