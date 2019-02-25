Lady Gaga wore a $30 million necklace to the Oscars with a 128-carat yellow diamond last seen on Audrey Hepburn

On Sunday, Lady Gaga attended the 2019 Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles wearing a strapless black dress designed by Alexander McQueen.

The nominee accessorized with long black gloves and a giant, 128-carat yellow diamond necklace.

The necklace included the same stone that Audrey Hepburn wore in publicity photos for “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

It’s said to be worth at least $30 million.

On Twitter, fans had a lot to say about the jewelry, including some people who said it reminded them of a necklace worn in the movie “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”

Lady Gaga channeled an iconic Audrey Hepburn look at the Oscars. From her black gown and elbow-long gloves to her sleek updo and glitzy diamond jewelry, Gaga looked like a 21st-century Holly Golightly.

The giant canary-yellow diamond at the center of her necklace is, in fact, the same stone that Hepburn previously wore in a publicity photo shoot for “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”

The 128-carat Tiffany diamond was found in South Africa in 1877, and was later brought to Paris where it was cut into a cushion shape.

The diamond, which is said to be worth at least $30 million, has been set in jewelry on at least four occasions, most famously when Hepburn wore it in the 1961 photo shoot.

Lady Gaga is rumoured to be wearing “The” Tiffany’s Diamond tonight. 128 karats that haven’t been seen since Audrey Hepburn wore it last. The diamond is worth over 30million dollars! #Shallow #Oscars #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/aJPFcPUVvh — Lady Gaga LGN (@LadyGagaLGN) February 24, 2019

Since then, the diamond has been stored on the main floor of the Tiffany’s Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York City. According to a press release sent to E! News, “this marks the first time in history that the priceless 141-year-old Tiffany Diamond has graced an awards show red carpet.”

On Twitter, fans had a lot to say about Gaga’s jewelry choice, with many saying that she looked stunning.

ME LOOKING AY LADY GAGA’s DIAMOND NECKLACE ALL NIGHT #OSCARS (Yes, I’m screaming) pic.twitter.com/V97D3x3D23 — Nikara Johns (@NikaraJohns) February 25, 2019

Lady Gaga is wearing one of the largest diamonds in the world, worth as much as the production budget for A Star Is Born, channelling Audrey Hepburn who wore it last. What a legend. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/auQdEv5pUS — Lady Gaga Facts (@LGMonsterFacts) February 25, 2019

Still many others were comparing the iconic look to a similar scene from “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”

Is anyone going to discuss how @ladygaga's necklace looks exactly like Kate Hudson's in 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days?' #Oscars pic.twitter.com/jAdQcKlTdv — Lexy (@LexyJPerez) February 25, 2019

The necklace that Lady Gaga is wearing reminds me of the one from ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ #Oscars pic.twitter.com/3w9g8jUOrM — Rachael ⚓️ #FightForWynonna (@RachWoods97) February 25, 2019

