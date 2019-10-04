I tried every beauty product from Lady Gaga’s new brand Haus Laboratories, and found it’s so much more than another celebrity makeup line

caption I recently tried every product from Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories. source Amanda Krause/Insider

In September, Lady Gaga launched her beauty brand Haus Laboratories exclusively on Amazon.

I tried each product from the line, and was impressed by the makeup’s high quality and sleek packaging.

The Rip Lip Liners specifically stood out, as they provided opaque coverage and lasted all day when I used them.

However, I wasn’t a fan of the brand’s eyeliner-wing stickers, which felt too uncomfortable to wear, in my opinion.

After first taking over the music and movie industries, Lady Gaga has recently entered the world of beauty.

She announced her makeup brand Haus Laboratories with a pre-order in July, and officially launched her products exclusively on Amazon in September.

With beauty moguls like Nikkie Tutorials and Jeffree Star raving about Gaga’s brand, I wanted to try it for myself. So I put the entire Haus Laboratories range to the test, including its glittering eye shadows and elaborate eye stickers. Keep reading below to see what I found it like to use the products.

When Lady Gaga revealed photos of Haus Laboratories products, I was initially disappointed.

caption I felt underwhelmed when I saw the first photos of Gaga’s makeup. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Like many others, I once expected Lady Gaga’s brand to be full of brightly-colored makeup packaged in unique containers. I also anticipated swatching her products at a store like Sephora or Ulta Beauty.

Instead, I felt underwhelmed when I saw the first photos of Gaga’s makeup. To me, the simple black packaging of each product didn’t seem to match her elaborate style, and the idea of ordering makeup from Amazon without seeing it in person first felt even less appealing.

My opinion quickly changed after seeing Lady Gaga’s products in person.

caption In my experience, each Haus Laboratories product seemed luxurious in person. source Amanda Krause/Insider

When I received the full Haus Laboratories line in the mail, I was pleasantly surprised by how sleek each item looked. There also seems to be a weight to each item that makes the makeup feel luxurious, in my opinion.

After seeing Gaga’s makeup in person, I now feel the simple-yet-sharp packaging of her products represents her style perfectly.

caption When I saw the products, like Haus Laboratories’ Glam Attack Liquid Shimmer Powder in the shade Dynasty, I was pleasantly surprised. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

After all, Gaga is known for being a rock star with an edge.

The first product I tried was the brand’s Le Riot Lip Gloss.

caption The Haus Laboratories Le Riot Lip Glosses are available in four finishes. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Haus Laboratories’ lip gloss is described as a “ultra high-shine multidimensional” product. It’s said to feel silky, and is available in shine, shimmer, pearl, and pure-pigment finishes.

Each gloss retails for $18.

The brand’s range of lip-gloss colors is nice, but small.

caption Swatches of Haus Laboratories’ Le Riot Lip Glosses show the range of colors. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

From left to right, there’s Scream, Attitude, Blaze, Venus, Corset, and Entranced.

While they feel great on the lips, the Le Riot glosses aren’t too different from similar products already on the market.

caption After two hours, I could still see a bit of gloss over the lip liner I applied. source Amanda Krause/Insider

In my experience, the Le Riot glosses felt thick but not sticky. The product lasted on my lips while I ate a snack, and only needed a touch-up after I’d already been wearing it for at least two hours.

I also liked the color selection, though I felt Corset and Venus looked a bit too similar on my lips.

If you’re a die-hard fan of Gaga but don’t typically wear a ton of makeup, the Le Riot glosses might be for you.

caption The Haus Laboratories Le Riot Lip Glosses stayed on my lips while I had a snack. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

I personally feel the lip glosses flattering and super easy to wear. But if you’re simply in need of a nude gloss, you can probably buy a similar yet less expensive product from the drugstore.

Next, I tried the Haus Laboratories Rip Lip Liners.

caption The Haus Laboratories Rip Lip Liners each retail for $16. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

According to Haus Laboratories, the lip liners are made with a “creamy, demi-matte, highly-pigmented” formula. They’re also designed to be be water-proof, and look opaque with one swipe.

Each lip liner retails for $16.

The lip-liner shades perfectly match Haus Laboratories’ lip glosses.

caption Haus Laboratories’ Rip Lip Liners come in six colors. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

From left to right, there’s En Pointe, Ride, Myth, Rule, Drag, and Slayer.

There’s a shade to match each lip gloss from Haus Laboratories, though they can also be mixed and matched to suit the look you’re aiming for.

These products were some of my favorites among the whole bunch.

caption The Haus Laboratories Rip Lip Liner in Drag was one of the best products. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

In my opinion, the Rip Lip Liners are one of the best products from the whole line. The lighter shades in particular glided on my lips smoothly and lasted all day.

That’s not to say they didn’t transfer – my reusable water bottle saw some pigment after two sips – but you couldn’t tell that just by looking at my lips.

The lightest shade, En Pointe, was my personal favorite.

caption In this photo, I’m wearing the En Pointe liner underneath a touch of clear gloss. source Amanda Krause/Insider

Speaking to Allure, Gaga said she wanted to create a dream lip pencil that “feels like a lipstick” and can be worn on its own.

In my experience, the shades En Pointe and Ride did just that. Myth and Rule worked similarly when I wore them, though they seemed to wear off more quickly.

I didn’t love every shade of the Rip Lip Liners, though.

caption Swatches of Haus Laboratories’ Rip Lip Liners. source Amanda Krause/Insider

Unfortunately, I didn’t love using Drag or Slayer without another product on top. Compared to the others, I found Drag (bottom left) to look patchy when applied on its own, and Slayer (bottom right) seemed to bleed outside my lip lines.

Haus Laboratories currently sells a single shade of liquid eyeliner.

caption Haus Laboratories’ only liquid eyeliner is the Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner in the shade Punk. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The brand calls its product Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner, and offers a single shade called Punk.

The liner retails for $20.

The product is meant to provide bold pigment in a matte formula.

caption Haus Laboratories’ version of eyeliner features a felt-tip pen applicator. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

It’s also said to be waterproof and feature a “flexible felt tip with a super-fine point.”

In my experience, I found the color of this liner to look absolutely stunning. It’s a deep black in a matte formula that didn’t enhance any lines or look too dry. My first day wearing it, I got at least three compliments.

Unfortunately, I didn’t find the felt-tip applicator to be ideal.

caption After two attempts, I achieved sharp wings with Haus Laboratories’ Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner. source Amanda Krause/Insider

When I first tried using the liner, I had trouble controlling the amount of product being applied to my eyelids. I was left with two differently-sized wings, both of which were a lot heavier and sharper than I’d anticipated.

Overall, I’d say Haus Laboratories’ eyeliner is best for people who are already skilled in makeup application.

caption My eyes are seen on top, and Lady Gaga’s are on the bottom. source Amanda Krause/Insider and Haus Laboratories

Despite my initial troubles when using this product, I still think its worth a try thanks to its intense color and solid formula. I’d specifically recommend it to anyone who considers themselves skilled at applying winged eyeliner.

One of the last products I tried from Haus Laboratories was the brand’s version of liquid eye shadow.

caption The Haus Laboratories Glam Attack Liquid Shimmer Powders come in a range of colors. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Haus Laboratories calls its products the Glam Attack Liquid Shimmer Powders. They’re said to layer easily, while also being blend-able and versatile on their own.

Each liquid eye shadow retails for $20.

The eye products are available in a decent amount of shades.

caption There are six shades of the Glam Attack Liquid Shimmer Powders. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

From left to right, there’s Aphrodite, Legend, Rose B—-, Dynasty, Biker, and Chained Ballerina.

I typically struggle to use liquid eye shadows, but loved Haus Laboratories’ version of the product.

caption Haus Laboratories’ Glam Attack Liquid Shimmer Powder in the shade Legend was one of my favorite products. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Though I typically find that liquid eye shadows can feel sticky on the eyelids and crease over time, I didn’t experience either problem while using the Haus Laboratories products. Each one felt smooth yet manageable, and lasted on my eyes all day.

Aphrodite was my favorite of all the Glam Attack products.

caption I paired the shade Aphrodite with matte shadows from other brands. source Amanda Krause/Insider

I particularly loved shades like Aphrodite, Legend, and Biker, which provided tons of sparkle without being too overpowering when I wore them. They also paired well with shadows from other brands, in my experience.

Darker shades like Dynasty and Chained Ballerina also looked beautiful, in my opinion, though I couldn’t see myself wearing such bold colors during the day.

My least favorite product from Haus Laboratories was the brand’s Eye Armor Kit.

caption The Haus Laboratories Eye Armor Kit. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Haus Laboratories sells a $35 Eye Armor Kit, which comes with the brand’s eyeliner and a sheet of wing stickers. The latter is meant to help you achieve perfect eyeliner wings without actually having to draw them.

While I love the concept, I felt the stickers looked too unnatural to wear on a daily basis. In my experience, they also felt uncomfortable on the skin, almost as if they were tugging on my eyelids.

While I personally wouldn’t use the Haus Laboratories stickers, I think they show the brand’s potential.

caption The Haus Laboratories Armor Masque No. 1. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

In addition to Haus Laboratories’ eyeliner-wing stickers, the brand is also selling $25 face stickers in a set called Armor Masque No. 1. The product features four stickers, two of which are meant to go above your eyes and two more intended for the area underneath.

While these stickers might be cool to wear to a Lady Gaga concert or Halloween party, I can’t see many people wearing them daily. Regardless, the product is still innovative, in my opinion, and shows just how unique Gaga’s brand can grow to become.

Though I think Haus Laboratories has some room to grow, its first batch of products thoroughly impressed me.

caption With a few exceptions, I think Haus Laboratories is full of high-quality products. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

After Rihanna wowed shoppers with her cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty, in 2017, there seems to be an expectation for celebrities to either release game-changing products or not enter the industry at all.

Lady Gaga’s line might not change the world, in my opinion, but it’s off to a solid start. Most of its makeup looks stunning on the skin, and each product felt like a luxury item when I used it.

Even though I found a few lip liners to be patchy, and the eyeliner-wing stickers didn’t work out for me, it’s unreasonable to expect any beauty brand to be 100% flawless.

To learn more about Haus Laboratories, visit the brand’s website.