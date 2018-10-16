27 of Lady Gaga’s best red carpet looks

caption Lady Gaga attends the UK premiere of “A Star is Born” on September 27. source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The Bradley Cooper-directed film “A Star Is Born” has been making headlines lately for its Oscar-worthy performances.

In the movie, Lady Gaga took on a whole new persona for her standout lead performance as singer Ally, and her transformation brings back memories of her ever-evolving style.

Mother Monster, as the pop star is known to her fans, has been a chameleon of fashion ever since she first arrived on the celebrity scene back in 2008 with “Just Dance.” In particular, Gaga’s red carpet looks fully encapsulate her entire brand: You never know what you’re going to get with the Manhattan-born singer.

Below, see some of Lady Gaga’s most memorable red carpet looks.

Lady Gaga made a fashion statement at the NewNowNext Awards in her early days of fame.

caption Lady Gaga attends the NewNowNext Awards on May 19, 2008. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

The NewNowNext Awards at MTV studios in 2008 was one of Lady Gaga’s first major appearances after she put herself on the map with “Just Dance.”

Her ensemble – which one might call “Old School Gaga” – consisted of her then-signature blunt, platinum bangs, circular sunglasses, and bodysuit.

She’s changed her look up countless times throughout her career, but this appearance set a precedent for red carpets to come.

She rocked a 19th-century inspired gown at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

caption Lady Gaga attends the MTV Video Music Awards on September 13, 2009. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Gaga experimented with her style for the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards and went with a period outfit as her ensemble of choice for the red carpet.

She donned a feathered neck brace and a “Phantom of the Opera”-like mask while her baby pink hair added a modern twist.

Galactic fashion took a front seat at the Grammy Awards in 2010.

caption Lady Gaga attends the Grammy Awards on January 31, 2010. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lady Gaga chose a lilac, galactic-style red carpet dress for the 52nd annual Grammy Awards.

It was one of the first times the singer took an outfit to the next level with a prop. Not only did her dress boast rings around it, but she carried what appeared to be a shimmering star to tie the look together.

At the 2010 Brit Awards, Gaga made headlines in head-to-toe white.

caption Lady Gaga attends the Brit Awards on February 16, 2010. source Ian Gavan/Getty Images

The singer donned a sky-high white wig and voluminous layered dress, which remains one of her most iconic outfits to date.

That same year, Lady Gaga paid tribute to the late Alexander McQueen at the VMAs.

caption Lady Gaga attends the MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2010. source Chris Polk/Getty Images

Seven months after his passing, Lady Gaga wore famed designer Alexander McQueen on the red carpet of the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in tribute of her friend.

The dress had layers of colorful tulle and an artwork pattern on its bodice. Gaga accessorized with a feathered headpiece and the designer’s famous Armadillo shoes.

She wore the same dress for her cover shoot in the September 2010 issue of Vanity Fair.

She turned herself into a living art piece on the red carpet for the 2011 Grammys.

caption Lady Gaga is carried across the red carpet at the 2011 Grammys on February 13, 2011. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images

At the 53rd annual Grammy Awards, Gaga hid herself in an enlarged egg sculpture while a small crew carried her across the red carpet. She later revealed a latex skirt-and-coat combo for her performance.

Gaga went edgy for the 2013 MTV Awards.

caption Lady Gaga attends the MTV Awards on August 25, 2013. source Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Prabal Gurung designed the singer’s all-black getup for the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, where she wore a mermaid-style gown with a bow at the waist, as well a polka dot train.

Her sunglasses added a rocker-feel to the look and resembled her 2008 NewNowNext Awards look.

The singer channeled her album’s title at the release party for “Artpop” in 2013.

caption Lady Gaga attends the release party for “Artpop” on November 10, 2013. source Brad Barket/Getty Images

Gaga combined art with music for her 2013 album “Artpop,” and her outfit for the album’s release party played on that combination as well. She wore an all-black ensemble again but gave the outfit an abstract twist with sky-high heels, an art deco-like headpiece, and multi-textured gown.

She made another bold red carpet entrance at the 2013 American Music Awards.

caption Lady Gaga attends the American Music Awards on November 24, 2013. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Gaga rode in on a mechanical horse at the red carpet for the 2013 American Music Awards. Her entire look looked like a modern Lady Godiva, with long blonde hair and a flowing lilac gown.

She wore bold accessories at a gala honoring Carole King in 2014.

caption Lady Gaga attends the MusiCares Person Of The Year gala on January 24, 2014. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Her signature circular sunglasses and dramatic hairstyle made reappearances on the red carpet for the MusiCares Person Of The Year gala honoring Carole King in 2014.

She sported blunt bangs with her platinum hair, edgy sunglasses, a silver belt, and silver pumps.

Gaga went with a refined look for the 2014 Oscars.

caption Lady Gaga attends the Academy Awards on March 2, 2014. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Gaga channeled old Hollywood glam with a baby pink, metallic-detailed mermaid dress at the 86th annual Academy Awards, complete with a simple updo and a matching chiffon scarf.

And she continued rocking old Hollywood glam during the press run for her jazz album with Tony Bennett.

caption Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett attend their “Cheek to Cheek” taping on July 28, 2014. source amie McCarthy/Getty Images

When Gaga made her jazz album with Tony Bennett in 2014, a slew of events with the “Rags to Riches” singer accompanied its release.

Throughout the entire press run, Gaga channeled old Hollywood style. At the taping of “Cheek to Cheek” with Bennett, for example, Gaga wore her most classic look yet, with a sleek, black dress with a plunging neckline.

The singer wore a surprising accessory at the Kennedy Center Honors event in late 2014.

caption Lady Gaga attends the Kennedy Center Honors event on December 7, 2014. source Kris Connor/Getty Images

At the event, Gaga kept her dress classic and minimalist, but she added her own flair by covering her eyebrows with silver gems.

And she sported a chic look at the 2015 Grammys.

caption Lady Gaga attends the Grammys on February 8, 2015. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Gaga’s outfit at the 57th annual Grammy Awards looked like the red carpet version of a mermaid-inspired look. The star rocked a metallic, seashell-adorned gown and statement emerald necklace.

That same year, her accessories complemented the red carpet at the Oscars.

caption Lady Gaga attends the Oscars on February 22, 2015. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

For the 87th annual Academy Awards, Gaga channeled the ’50s with a high neckline and sparkling dress with a voluminous train. The singer paired the look with dramatic red gloves, which added some extra flair to the already-embellished dress.

She then went in a totally opposite direction at Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party.

At the star-studded party, Gaga’s dark lipstick, matching eye shadow, and chunky bracelets brought out the simplicity of her dress and the silver undertones of her long, blonde hair.

She wore bright red at a screening of “American Horror Story: Hotel” in 2015.

caption Lady Gaga attends a screening of “American Horror Story: Hotel” on October 3, 2015. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

At the screening, Gaga matched her lipstick and shoes to her candy-apple red dress.

Gaga channeled old Hollywood glam yet again at the 73rd Golden Globe Awards.

caption Lady Gaga attends the Golden Globe Awards on January 10, 2016. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

In 2016, Gaga took home a Golden Globe for “Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie” for her performance in “American Horror Story: Hotel.”

The star wore a black off-the-shoulder number and styled her hair in big loose curls.

The pop star wore a daring look at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

caption Lady Gaga attends the Grammy Awards on February 15, 2016. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Gaga rocked show-stopping neon orange hair as well as a royal blue dress embellished with metallic detailing. The singer’s sky-high heels tied the bold look together.

Gaga opted for a creative take on trousers for the 2016 Academy Awards.

caption Lady Gaga attends the Academy Awards on February 28, 2016. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Her strapless gown combined business formal with black tie as the front part of the skirt parted to show wide-leg trousers underneath.

She wore a similar look at the American Music Awards later that year.

The singer donned a classic all-white pantsuit, which she accessorized with a cowboy hat. The outfit looked like a formal twist on the “Joanne” album cover, with Gaga carrying the album’s stripped-down style over to her fashion choices.

The next year, she went rocker chic at the 2017 Grammys.

caption Lady Gaga attends the Grammys on February 12, 2017. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Gaga wore over-the-knee platform boots, hot pants adorned with chains, and a crop top with embellished sleeves.

She wore another edgy look to the “Five Foot Two” world premiere at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

caption Lady Gaga attends the “Five Foot Two” world premiere on September 8, 2017. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

For the TIFF premiere of her documentary, “Five Foot Two,” Gaga pulled off an eye-catching ensemble. The singer wore a pastel pink jacket and black flared PVC pants.

During the festival circuit for “A Star is Born,” the lead actress looked like a real-life Disney princess.

caption Lady Gaga attends a screening of “A Star is Born” at the Venice Film Festival on August 31, 2018. source Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Not only did Gaga’s entrance at the 2018 Venice Film Festival make literal waves as she arrived on a boat, but her gorgeous pink, feathered ball gown gave off some serious Disney princess vibes.

At the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, she stole the show in a fishnet veil.

caption Lady Gaga attends the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2018. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

A week after the 2018 Venice Film Festival, Gaga turned heads again at the Toronto International Film Festival for the second preview of “A Star Is Born.” The actress elevated her sleek black dress with a dramatic fishnet veil and minimalist hat.

She then stunned in an all-silver ensemble for the US premiere of “A Star is Born.”

caption Lady Gaga attends the US premiere of “A Star is Born” on September 24, 2018. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Channeling her look at the 2015 Grammys, Gaga brought back head-to-toe silver for the US premiere of “A Star Is Born.”

She paired her high-neck dress with a long-sleeved, embellished shrug as well as red lipstick and slightly wavy hair, giving off that old Hollywood feel she’s rocked several times before.

She looked like royalty at the UK premiere of the film.

caption Lady Gaga attends the UK premiere of “A Star is Born” on September 27, 2018. source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Gaga’s white and gold Alexander McQueen gown looked straight out of England’s Elizabethan era with a ruffled collar, pearl embellishments, cold shoulder, and keyhole neckline.

