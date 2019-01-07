Lady Gaga’s blue ball gown looks almost exactly like one Judy Garland wore over half a decade ago in ‘A Star Is Born’

caption “A Star Is Born” actress Lady Gaga attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Lady Gaga wore a blue Valentino gown to the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday.

Her statement dress looks a lot like the gown that Judy Garland wore in the “A Star Is Born” movie from 1954.

Both dresses expose the shoulders and have a ball-gown silhouette, as well as a voluminous skirt and fitted bodice.

Gaga’s dress, which matched with her new hair color, makes a statement of its own as a modern update of the look.

Lady Gaga turned heads as she arrived at the 76th annual Golden Globes, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday, wearing a voluminous, powder-blue ball gown.

Gaga’s couture Valentino dress is reminiscent of a gown that Judy Garland wore in the “A Star Is Born” movie from over half a century ago.

caption Lady Gaga in 2019; Judy Garland in 1954. source Warner Bros. and Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Garland and Gaga both played leading roles in versions of “A Star Is Born.” Garland played the role of Vicki Lester in the 1954 movie, while Gaga played Ally opposite Bradley Cooper in the role of Jack, in the 2018 version.

Their dresses may have a slightly different color – Gaga’s is a much brighter shade of blue, while Garland’s appears to be more of a silvery blue – but have similar details.

Each dress bares the shoulders and has a ball-gown silhouette, as well as a voluminous skirt and fitted bodice. But instead of gathered fabric at the shoulders, as on Garland’s dress, Gaga’s gown has low, puffy sleeves that fall as far as her wrists – perhaps a modern update of Garland’s elbow-length gloves.

It appears to have a much longer train, too.

caption Judy Garland in “A Star Is Born.” source Warner Bros.

Their accessories are also slightly different. Although she wore diamond stud earrings like Garland, Gaga wore a Tiffany diamond necklace, and wore delicate bracelets on her wrists.

Like the latest version of “A Star Is Born,” Gaga’s outfit is a modern take on a classic, and no less worthy of attention.

