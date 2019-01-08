Lady Gaga wore a $2,110 trench coat that’s a huge departure from her typical style

caption Lady Gaga kept it casual and chic while joining her co-stars Bradley Cooper and Sam Elliott. source Presley Ann/Getty Images

Lady Gaga wore a light-blue trench coat by Fay during an event on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

It’s quite a departure from her recent style.

Gaga has been opting for glamorous, over-the-top ensembles for her recent red-carpet appearances.

Lady Gaga has been making her way down several red carpets to promote her critically-praised film “A Star is Born,” and she’s donned several glamorous gowns and avant-garde ensembles in the process.

On Wednesday, Gaga attended co-star Sam Elliot’s Hollywood Walk of Fame handprint ceremony wearing a more toned-down look that’s quite a departure from her recent style.

caption Gaga put a spin on a classic trend in a leather blue trench coat. source Presley Ann/Getty Images

The singer wore a light-blue leather trench coat by Fay, which retails for £1,660 ($2110.86 USD). She paired the coat with black $695 Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies heels.

caption Her hair was back to platinum blonde. source Presley Ann/Getty Images

It’s a rather chic and refined look that’s quite a contrast to the extravagant outfits she’s been opting for on the red carpet.

On Sunday night, Gaga brought the drama to the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet with a Valentino design that was equal parts Cinderella and Judy Garland.

caption Lady Gaga attends the 2019 Golden Globes. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Back in November, Gaga put her own spin on the “naked” dress trend in a sheer, floor-length gown by Azzedine Alaïa.

caption Lady Gaga 32nd American Cinematheque Award Presentation. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

She also opted for a billowing black gown by Valentino with voluminous puffy sleeves for an added dose of over-the-top elegance.

caption Lady Gaga Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences’ 10th Annual Governors Awards. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

She switched her style up once again with this ballerina-inspired look by Dior for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s 3rd Annual Patron Of The Artists Awards.

caption Lady Gaga attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s 3rd Annual Patron Of The Artists Awards. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Her past two months of red-carpet appearances prove that there can be 100 different styles in a room, but it only takes one Gaga to pull them all off effortlessly.

