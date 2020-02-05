Lady Gaga’s new boyfriend is a tech CEO who went to Harvard with Mark Zuckerberg and now works for Facebook billionaire Sean Parker

caption Michael Polansky and Lady Gaga. source Marco Bello/Reuters

Lady Gaga’s new boyfriend, Michael Polansky, is a tech CEO who works for Napster cofounder and former Facebook President Sean Parker.

Polansky attended Harvard at the same time as Mark Zuckerberg, and worked for early Facebook investor Peter Thiel.

Polansky and Gaga reportedly met through Parker and have been together since at least New Year’s.

Lady Gaga has a new boyfriend, and he hails from the tech world.

The singer and actor posted a photo on her Instagram Tuesday with Michael Polansky, a tech CEO who works for Napster cofounder and former Facebook President Sean Parker.

The couple has reportedly been dating since at least New Year’s Eve, and attended the Super Bowl together earlier this week. Here’s everything we know about the tech exec.

Michael Polansky has worked in tech for nearly a decade. He attended Harvard at the same time as Mark Zuckerberg and, according to his LinkedIn, went on to work at Founders Fund, the venture capital firm founded by Peter Thiel, the first outside investor in Facebook.

caption Michael Polansky speaks during Variety’s Venture Capital & New Media Summit in June 2012. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage

Polansky later served as COO for Airtime, the secretive video-chat platform founded in 2011 by Napster founders Sean Parker and Shawn Fanning.

caption Sean Parker, left, and Shawn Fanning. source Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Airtime

Polansky appears to have been involved in several of Parker’s other ventures since 2010.

caption Sean Parker. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen

According to his LinkedIn page, he’s executive director of the Parkers’ charity, the Parker Foundation; he’s a board member at the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy; he’s managing partner at Parker Ventures; and he’s CEO of the Parker Group, which serves as the umbrella organization for all of Parker’s other endeavors.

Polansky and Lady Gaga likely met through events and parties that Parker has hosted and were first spotted together on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas. Polansky also attended the Super Bowl in Miami last weekend with Lady Gaga, appearing in photos with her as they left the game.

source Marco Bello/Reuters

