The Oscars crowd was so obsessed with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s performance, they gave them a standing ovation twice

- Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga performed “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” on Sunday night at the 91st Academy Awards at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre.
- To start the performance, Cooper and Gaga walked straight on stage from their seats in the audience. After they finished singing, the crowd went wild and gave them a standing ovation.
- Cooper and Gaga then exited backstage and the Oscars went to a commercial break.
- During the break, the two stars came back on stage so they could head back to their seats.
- The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner recorded a video showing the crowd giving Cooper and Gaga a second standing ovation when they came out. Watch the unprecedented moment below.
Something major just happened. After “Shallow” perf, @ladygaga & Bradley Cooper exited stage for commercial break. During break, they came back to their seats from stage then audience gave them another standing o. I’ve never seen that happen for any performers. Cue embrace#Oscars pic.twitter.com/k9wNh66tn1
— Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 25, 2019
- Read more:
- Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga gave an emotional and intimate performance at the Oscars, and people have feelings
- Lady Gaga wore a $30 million necklace to the Oscars with a 128-carat yellow diamond last seen on Audrey Hepburn
- Here’s the complete list of the 2019 Oscar winners
- The best outfits celebrities wore to the 2019 Oscars