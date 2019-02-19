Lady Gaga has ended her engagement to talent agent Christian Carino

caption Christian Carino and Lady Gaga attend Moet & Chandon at The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. source Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Lady Gaga and Christian Carino have ended their engagement after two years of dating, a Gaga representative told People.

Carino was working as Gaga’s CAA agent when they first started dating in 2017.

Speculation of the break up started at the Grammy Awards, when Gaga was spotted without her engagement ring.

Lady Gaga and her fiancé Christian Carino have ended their engagement, her representative confirmed to People.

“It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” an insider told People. “There’s no long dramatic story.”

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, and talent agent Carino started dating in February 2017, Page Six reported.

Carino, 50, was working as 32-year-old Gaga’s CAA agent when they were first romantically linked. It is unclear if he is still representing the pop singer.

Rumors swirled that they were engaged in late 2017, when Gaga debuted a pink diamond ring.

Gaga didn’t confirm the news until October 2018, when she thanked “my fiancé Christian” at Elle’s 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration.

Read more: Lady Gaga said ‘if you see somebody that’s hurting, don’t look away’ in her emotional Grammy acceptance speech that addressed mental health issues

Speculation that Gaga and Carino had split arose at the Grammy Awards on February 10, when fans noticed that the “A Star is Born” actress wasn’t wearing her engagement ring.

She also did not thank Carino when she accepted her award for “Shallow,” which won the best pop duo or group award at the ceremony.

Carino didn’t attend the Grammys, but he was Gaga’s date to other award season events, including the Golden Globes.

INSIDER has reached out to a Gaga representative and Carino for comment.

Gaga was also engaged to actor Taylor Kinney before they broke off their engagement in 2016.