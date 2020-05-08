Lady Gaga is selling ‘Chromatica’ thongs and briefs, and fans may be more excited about the new underwear than the singer’s album

caption Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica” will be released on May 29. source Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Lady Gaga announced her new album, “Chromatica,” will be available on May 29.

To coincide with the release, Gaga is selling themed merchandise, including briefs and a thong.

Fans on Twitter made it clear that they are excited about the new underwear.

Lady Gaga is giving her fans exactly what they want.

The 34-year-old singer announced that her new album, “Chromatica,” will be released on May 29. Along with new music, Gaga is also releasing themed merchandise.

Some of the items for sale on her online store include a $65 crewneck and $75 sweatpants.

However, the two items getting the most attention are the limited-edition briefs ($25) and a “Chromatica” thong ($20), both of which are still available in sizes ranging from small to 2XL at the time of writing.

caption The price of the underwear also includes the digital album. source Lady Gaga Official Shop

The price for both also includes a digital album that will be available to download on May 29.

People on Twitter had a lot to say about the “Chromatica” underwear – especially the thong.

“Lady Gaga is really selling briefs and thongs along with the album lmao. we stan a businesswoman,” one Twitter user wrote.

lady gaga is really selling briefs and thongs along with the album lmao. we stan a business woman. pic.twitter.com/7lpdVv5hU9 — LOUISE (@alluregaga) May 6, 2020

Another user, @thotgardo, tweeted a clip of Gaga’s conversation with Oprah Winfrey in 2019, writing: “Gaga when she decided to release Chromatica briefs and thongs.”

Gaga when she decided to release Chromatica briefs and thongs pic.twitter.com/VsdlQAqE5u — gardo (@thotgardo) May 6, 2020

@TaylorKsCalves shared a video of an animal wearing a thong with the caption: “Me wearing my #CHROMATICA thong at the supermarket to do some essential shopping.”

Me wearing my #CHROMATICA thong at the supermarket to do some essential shopping pic.twitter.com/zO3jJ1jqmb — Fake President (@TaylorKsCalves) May 6, 2020

Twitter user @vrsaci_ is also excited about the underwear, writing: “gaga has the gays CRAZY with them thongs and briefs…..that’s what i call a BUSINESS WOMAN and a QUEEN WHO KNOWS HER AUDIENCE…..LEGENDARY S—.”

gaga has the gays CRAZY with them thongs and briefs…..that’s what i call a BUSINESS WOMAN and a QUEEN WHO KNOWS HER AUDIENCE…..LEGENDARY SHIT pic.twitter.com/hdvqrv743B — ???????????????? ???????????????????????????????? (@vrsaci_) May 7, 2020

Based on the reaction, it’s clear that Lady Gaga’s fans are excited for her new album and the merchandise that comes with it.