Lady Gaga urges her followers to self-isolate in a reassuring Instagram post: ‘We’ll all get through this’

- source
- Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
- “Stupid Love” singer Lady Gaga urged fans to self-isolate in a heartfelt and reassuring Instagram post on Sunday.
- “So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups,” Gaga wrote, alongside a photo of her lounging on a couch with several adorable French bulldogs.
- According to the singer, there’s nothing she’d like more than to see her family members, “but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it.”
- “I’m hanging at home with my dogs,” Gaga continued in her caption, adding, “I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God – she said we’re gonna be ok.”
- Gaga joins stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Kim Kardashian West who are using their platforms to help educate and warn fans about the potential dangers of coronavirus.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
View this post on Instagram
So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups. I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it. I’m hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world, we’ll all get through this. Trust me, I talked to God —she said we’re gonna be ok.