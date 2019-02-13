Lady Gaga defends Cardi B after the rapper leaves Instagram amid criticism over her Grammy win

caption Lady Gaga met Cardi B at the 2019 Grammys. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lady Gaga defended Cardi B amid backlash over the rapper’s 2019 Grammy win for best rap album.

The singer wrote on Twitter that Cardi deserves her Grammy.

Cardi B left Instagram Monday after receiving criticism for her win.

Lady Gaga has come to Cardi B’s defense.

The 32-year-old singer supported the 26-year-old rapper in a tweet Tuesday and referenced Cardi’s history-making win as the first female solo artist to win best rap album at the 2019 Grammys on Sunday.

“It is so hard to be a woman in this industry,” Gaga wrote. “What it takes, how hard we work through the disrespectful challenges, just to make art. I love you Cardi. You deserve your awards. Let’s celebrate her fight. Lift her up & honor her. She is brave.”

Despite making history on Sunday, Cardi’s best rap album win for her album “Invasion of Privacy” earned some criticism from viewers. Some people said the late Mac Miller should have won, while others said the rapper didn’t deserve the award because she didn’t write her own lyrics.

The rapper addressed the backlash in an expletive-ladden video she posted on Instagram Monday before deactivating her profile on the social media site.

“You know what, it’s not my style for people to put other people down to uplift somebody else. That’s not my style and that’s not what I’m with and I don’t support that, however I’ve been taking a lot of s— today,” Cardi said into the camera. “I’m seeing a lot of bulls— today and I saw a lot of s— last night and I’m sick of this s—. I work hard for my mother f–king album.”

She defended her album and cited the work she put into finishing it while pregnant.

“I f–king worked my a– off, locked myself in the studio for three months … and then went to sleep in my own bed sometimes for four days straight – pregnant,” she said. “Some songs couldn’t even get on the f–king album because my nose was so f–king stuffy from my pregnancy.”

Cardi gave birth to Kulture Kiari Cephus, her daughter with husband Offset, in July, three months after the release of “Invasion of Privacy.”

Ariana Grande, who dated Miller for two years, tweeted five times with the words, “what,” “f—,” “trash,” “bulls—,” and “literal bulls—” as Cardi gave her acceptance speech, but the singer deleted her tweets immediately after sending. Some fans assumed that her tweets weren’t necessarily directed at Cardi’s win.

Later Sunday night, Cardi B said backstage that she’d be “sharing” her award with Miller.

“And you wanna know something? I read an article that Mac Miller’s family said that if he don’t win, they want me to win,” she said. “So I’m sharing this Grammy with you, motherf—–! Rest in peace.”

Before deactivating her Instagram account, Cardi had posted a screenshot of the referenced article. Grande commented on the post with six black heart emojis.

caption Lady Gaga and Cardi B met for the first time at the 2019 Grammys. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Gaga’s defense of Cardi comes days after she met the rapper at the Grammys Sunday for the first time. Photos showed the rapper smiling enthusiastically as the two spoke at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Cardi had said in 2016 that she had admired the singer.

“When I was a teenager Lady Gaga changed my life,” she wrote. “She inspired me to be myself & be different.”

Gaga responded to Cardi’s tweet two years later and wrote, “Love you girl.”