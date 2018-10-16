Lady Gaga says she chose to wear an oversized suit to the Women in Hollywood party in order to ‘take the power back’

caption Lady Gaga. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

On Monday night, Lady Gaga attended ELLE magazine’s Women In Hollywood Celebration wearing an oversized Marc Jacobs suit.

During the event, Gaga gave an emotional speech in which she not only confirmed her engagement to Christian Carino, but also spoke at length about power dynamics in Hollywood. She detailed how her experiences of sexual assault and chronic pain have shaped her made her reconsider the entertainment industry.

Gaga told the audience that as she got ready for the event, she started to think about what it truly meant to be a woman in Hollywood.

“We are not members of a giant beauty pageant meant to be pitted against one another for the pleasure of the public,” she said, per ELLE. “We women in Hollywood, we are voices. We have deep thoughts and ideas and beliefs and values about the world and we have the power to speak and be heard and fight back when we are silenced.”

Lady Gaga said she “tried on dress after dress today getting ready for this event, one tight corset after another, one heel after another, a diamond, a feather, thousands of beaded fabrics,” but nothing felt right – until she saw the suit.

“So, after trying 10 or so dresses, with a sad feeling in my heart, that all that would matter was what I wore to this red carpet, I saw an oversized Marc Jacobs suit buried quietly in the corner,” she said. “I put it on to a resounding view of eyes glaring at me in confusion.”

caption She wore “an oversized men’s suit made for a woman.” source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Lady Gaga said that when she put on what she described as “an oversized men’s suit made for a woman,” she started to cry because she “felt the truth of who I am well up in my gut.”

“As a sexual assault survivor by someone in the entertainment industry, as a woman who is still not brave enough to say his name, as a woman who lives with chronic pain, as a woman who was conditioned at a very young age to listen to what men told me to do, I decided today I wanted to take the power back,” she said. “Today I wear the pants.”

She continued: “I had a revelation that I had to be empowered to be myself today more than ever. To resist the standards of Hollywood, whatever that means. To resist the standards of dressing to impress. To use what really matters: my voice.”

Read a portion f her speech, focusing on her decision to wear the suit below, per ELLE:

“I tried on dress after dress today getting ready for this event, one tight corset after another, one heel after another, a diamond, a feather, thousands of beaded fabrics and the most beautiful silks in the world. To be honest, I felt sick to my stomach. And I asked myself: What does it really mean to be a woman in Hollywood? We are not just objects to entertain the world. We are not simply images to bring smiles or grimaces to people’s faces. We are not members of a giant beauty pageant meant to be pitted against one another for the pleasure of the public. We women in Hollywood, we are voices. We have deep thoughts and ideas and beliefs and values about the world and we have the power to speak and be heard and fight back when we are silenced. So, after trying 10 or so dresses, with a sad feeling in my heart, that all that would matter was what I wore to this red carpet, I saw an oversized Marc Jacobs suit buried quietly in the corner. I put it on to a resounding view of eyes glaring at me in confusion. ‘But the Rodarte was so beautiful!’ one said. ‘But the Raf Simons for Calvin Klein was so stunning on you!’said another. ‘But what about the Brandon Maxwell? What about the Dior?’ Lots of questions. They were all dresses. This was an oversized men’s suit made for a woman. Not a gown. And then I began to cry. In this suit, I felt like me today. In this suit, I felt the truth of who I am well up in my gut. And then wondering what I wanted to say tonight become very clear to me. As a sexual assault survivor by someone in the entertainment industry, as a woman who is still not brave enough to say his name, as a woman who lives with chronic pain, as a woman who was conditioned at a very young age to listen to what men told me to do, I decided today I wanted to take the power back. Today I wear the pants. In an age where I can barely watch the news, I gasped at the unjust men, and some women quite frankly, that I see running this country. I had a revelation that I had to be empowered to be myself today more than ever. To resist the standards of Hollywood, whatever that means. To resist the standards of dressing to impress. To use what really matters: my voice.”

If you are a victim of sexual assault, you can visit RAINN or call its hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to receive confidential support from a trained staff member.

