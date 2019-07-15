Lady Gaga is facing backlash after launching her beauty line exclusively on Amazon as workers protest against the e-commerce giant

Kate Taylor, Business Insider US
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

While many fans are celebrating the launch of Lady Gaga’s long-awaited beauty brand, some are taking issue with the singer’s decision to launch the line exclusively on Amazon.

On Monday, preorders kicked off for Lady Gaga’s beauty brand, Haus Laboratories. The prelaunch seems to be coordinated with Amazon Prime Day, which also kicked off on Monday.

Haus Laboratories is the first major beauty brand to be sold exclusively on Amazon. A deal with Lady Gaga is a significant win for the e-commerce giant, which has been building out its beauty business.

However, some people are taking issue with Lady Gaga’s decision to sell the line exclusively on Amazon.

On Monday, Amazon warehouse employees in Minnesota are striking on Prime Day. German Amazon employees are also planning to strike, as thousands protest for higher wages and improved working conditions.

Amazon has also faced backlash for its work with big data company Palantir, which has a $51 million contract with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Last week, a group of Amazon employees sent an internal email calling for Amazon to stop working with Palantir and condemn ICE’s actions.

Haus Laboratories did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. And, while some fans are displeased with the singer’s decision to sell exclusively on Amazon, others celebrated the launch on Monday.

Amazon has pushed back against allegations of subpar or unsafe working conditions. In a statement emailed to Business Insider on Monday, a representative said that promotions like Prime Day had “become an opportunity for our critics, including unions, to raise awareness for their cause, in this case, increased membership dues.”

“These groups are conjuring misinformation to work in their favor, when in fact we already offer the things they purport to be their cause – industry-leading pay, benefits, and a safe workplace for our employees,” the representative continued.