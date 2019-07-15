Lady Gaga is facing backlash after launching her beauty line exclusively on Amazon as workers protest against the e-commerce giant

source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Preorders for Lady Gaga’s beauty brand, Haus Laboratories, kicked off on Monday.

The brand is sold on Amazon, making it the first major beauty brand to be sold exclusively by the e-commerce giant.

While many fans are celebrating Haus Laboratories’ launch, others are criticizing Lady Gaga for working with Amazon.

Amazon is facing Prime Day worker protests as well as backlash connected to its work with Palantir, which has a $51 million contract with ICE.

While many fans are celebrating the launch of Lady Gaga’s long-awaited beauty brand, some are taking issue with the singer’s decision to launch the line exclusively on Amazon.

On Monday, preorders kicked off for Lady Gaga’s beauty brand, Haus Laboratories. The prelaunch seems to be coordinated with Amazon Prime Day, which also kicked off on Monday.

Haus Laboratories is the first major beauty brand to be sold exclusively on Amazon. A deal with Lady Gaga is a significant win for the e-commerce giant, which has been building out its beauty business.

However, some people are taking issue with Lady Gaga’s decision to sell the line exclusively on Amazon.

we will be supporting Amazon workers on strike https://t.co/0DC9NqGTqy — lilithinleo (@lilithinIeo) July 14, 2019

I love @ladygaga and makeup, so I would have loved to buy her new @hauslabs line. But she's partnered with @amazon and they're the main financial support behind ICE raids, concentration camps, etc, so that's gonna be a hard pass for me. I expected better from you, @ladygaga. pic.twitter.com/nDFnudLbkU — Alicia Elliott (@WordsandGuitar) July 13, 2019

I love @ladygaga. I can’t support #HAUSLABORATORIES using @amazon for their distributor. The working conditions for Amazon staff are atrocious. Lady Gaga, please establish your own e-Commerce site so I can support you. https://t.co/qDEplv5lnt — Jo Jatoe (@JoJATOE) July 15, 2019

On Monday, Amazon warehouse employees in Minnesota are striking on Prime Day. German Amazon employees are also planning to strike, as thousands protest for higher wages and improved working conditions.

as much as I love Lady Gaga, I’m disappointed she’s selling her cosmetics through Amazon when their workers are on strike 🙁 I hope she pulls them out of Amazon like how she pulled out her song with R. Kelly after finding out he was a sexual harasser https://t.co/WV2rHifp8r — audrey ✨ (@audreyrenderz) July 14, 2019

So I was very excited about @ladygaga @hauslabs but finding out that she's releasing it exclusively through Amazon, and on Prime Day makes my decision to not buy anything very simple. It's disappointing. — Abby ||| Bootleg Harlequin E-Thot (@abb3rz07) July 10, 2019

As much as I love @ladygaga . I will not be crossing the picket line on Monday! We need to stand with the @amazon workers on their strike! #PrimeDay — Misa Franco (@misafrancoO) July 14, 2019

Amazon has also faced backlash for its work with big data company Palantir, which has a $51 million contract with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Last week, a group of Amazon employees sent an internal email calling for Amazon to stop working with Palantir and condemn ICE’s actions.

Haus Laboratories did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. And, while some fans are displeased with the singer’s decision to sell exclusively on Amazon, others celebrated the launch on Monday.

Excuse me … that @hauslabs order was so smooth and easy … and ???????????? BLESS FREE INTERNATIONAL SHIPPING ???????????????????? @ladygaga thankyou pic.twitter.com/PEWx2DBAmj — ????♩♩♩♩ G A G A ???? (@NatsLovegame) July 15, 2019

proud of u gaga. we are all buying! — LOUISE (@alluregaga) July 9, 2019

QUEEN OF MAKEUP AND MUSIC — Child Of Lady Gaga (@BloodyJudasGaga) July 14, 2019

Amazon has pushed back against allegations of subpar or unsafe working conditions. In a statement emailed to Business Insider on Monday, a representative said that promotions like Prime Day had “become an opportunity for our critics, including unions, to raise awareness for their cause, in this case, increased membership dues.”

“These groups are conjuring misinformation to work in their favor, when in fact we already offer the things they purport to be their cause – industry-leading pay, benefits, and a safe workplace for our employees,” the representative continued.