‘Stupid Love,’ supposedly an upcoming Lady Gaga track, went viral after her fans circulated the ‘leaked’ song

Lady Gaga, who last year won an Oscar for her work on the “A Star is Born” soundtrack, has not released an album since 2016’s “Joanne.”

Her most dedicated fans, known as Little Monsters, think they’ve discovered her next hit song called “Stupid Love,” which leaked and went viral on Twitter earlier this week.

While Gaga hasn’t confirmed any details about the song, a tweet she sent on Wednesday has some wondering if she’s confirmed the track.

Gaga’s fans say the new song is a return to form for Gaga, whose 2016 album “Joanne” featured a more stripped-back sound.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Lady Gaga fans are ready for new music. So much so that, despite no news from Gaga on a tentative date or name for any upcoming single or album, Twitter lit up on Tuesday when a supposedly unreleased Gaga track called “Stupid Love” leaked online.

Both Gaga and the song trended worldwide on Twitter on Tuesday as the song began circulating, mostly sent from fan to fan via DM. Several low-quality snippets of the song had also been unearthed in the days prior, too.

While there’s no confirmation that the song is even by Lady Gaga, the pop superstar did take to Twitter to make a snarky comment that appeared to reference the song and supposed leak.

Fans have been waiting for a new album since 2016 with increasing impatience

It’s no surprise that Gaga, whose most recent work was in the movie “A Star Is Born,” has fans itching for new anthems.

It’s been more than three years since she released 2016’s “Joanne.” The album was a departure from the pop of Mother Monster’s heyday.

“Joanne,” the album, peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 album-ranking chart. The album’s lead song “Perfect Illusion” peaked at number two on the Hot 100, though it dropped off after just five weeks, a far cry from 2011’s “Born This Way,” which peaked at number one and spent 26 weeks on the chart.

“Joanne” in and of itself served as a career reset for Gaga, whose 2014 “Artpop” album was chock full of in-your-face EDM music and over-the-top lyrics like “I’m blonde, I’m skinny, I’m rich, and I’m a little bit of a b—-.”

While “Joanne” wasn’t exactly a major commercial hit – particularly with Gaga’s own “Little Monsters,” many of whom missed her bold fashion looks and built-for-the-dance floor sound – it likely helped to usher in her Oscar-nominated role in “A Star is Born.” The album marked the first time Gaga collaborated with producer Mark Ronson, who would go on to produce the Oscar-winning “Shallow” from the Bradley Cooper-directed film. It also received praise from critics. Rolling Stone called it her “best album in five years.”

“Million Reasons,” the second single from Joanne, peaked at number one and spent 22 weeks on the Hot 100, which was closer to the successes of her past hits, though not quite. Gaga, Cooper, and Ronson’s “Shallow” also peaked at number one and spent 57 weeks on the chart.

A legion of Gaga ‘stans’ are on the lookout for Gaga’s next huge hit

It’s hard to find anyone more versed in all things Gaga than one of the seemingly thousands of fan accounts that exist in her honor on Twitter.

They’ve known a new Gaga album was in the works since at least 2017. Anthony, a 20-year-old from Sydney, Australia, who runs a Lady Gaga fan account on Twitter, said Gaga and her Artpop collaborator Paul Blair (DJ White Shadow) began teasing new music that year. She reportedly scrapped that work, which Blair had teased at the time as “Artpop’s little sister” (Blair would later collaborate on some of the songs in “A Star is Born”).

“10 million records plus some. #loyalty #loyalty #loyalty” – DJWS on Instagram in the studio with Lady Gaga tonight ???? pic.twitter.com/8M9Pjkno31 — Anthony | Lady Gaga News (@antpats2) October 19, 2017

There have also been theories that Mother Monster leaked “Stupid Love” herself, which wouldn’t be the first time Gaga fans peddled such ideas. Before the release of “Artpop” in 2014, a person named Boris logged into SoundCloud and leaked what is believed to be an early demo version “Artpop” track “Aura.” Some fans have even claimed Gaga told them later she had been behind the 2014 leak of “Aura,” though there isn’t any hard evidence she was the source of the “Aura” leak, both Anthony and Matteo told Insider.

“While some fans think the Stupid Love leak is an Aura 2.0 situation, the circumstances are different,” Anthony told Insider. “The Aura leak happened so fast and there was hardly any knowledge of the song’s existence before it surfaced online.”

Anthony, who opened his fan account in 2012, said he didn’t believe Gaga would have shared low-quality records across various online forums.

“She would have dropped the link to the full song and disappeared,” said Anthony, who added that waiting for Gaga’s upcoming album has been “frustrating and exciting.” “I feel like I really have seen it all over the last 10 or so years, and it feels crazy to look back on it all. I still remember the Aura leak like yesterday, and how crazy everyone reacted to it. A night that no fan will forget, that’s for sure!”

Gaga may have revealed ‘Stupid Love’ months before the leak

Back in October, eagle-eyed Little Monsters noticed an iPod in the corner of a photo that the “Bad Romance” singer posted to Instagram. The song she was listening to? “STUPID LOVE.”

The move, which hardly seemed like an accident, reminded some of her fans that rumors of such a song had previously circulated in Gaga fan circles.

There have been other clues, too. Fans on Twitter claimed to have found code on Lady Gaga’s own website that referenced “Stupid Love,” though they later noted it had been deleted once they called it to attention.

UPDATE: Lady Gaga’a team replace all ocurrences of “Stupid Love” with “SJSJDJDNDJDU” in the source code of her web page. pic.twitter.com/cIbVWDSAD3 — Gaga Now ???? (@ladygaganownet) January 21, 2020

Whether ‘Stupid Love’ is by Gaga or not, it’s spreading like wildfire

After the supposed leak from Tuesday, many Gaga fans now have the song downloaded to their own devices. While links and clips shared to Twitter were almost instantly taken down after requests by the copyright holder, nothing could stop the “Stupid Love” spread in the DMs of stans, 24-year-old Matteo (who runs @ladygaganownet, a Twitter account with nearly 240,000 followers from Rome) told Insider.

The song, after all, is what Gaga fans have been begging for.

“The song has that retro dance-sound from ‘Born This Way’ that everyone loved, so it was kinda obvious for us that it’d be an instant hit,” Matteo said. “We’re all craving for new pop music from her. Gaga took a more profound and personal direction with her latest album ‘Joanne,’ but many fans are still craving simpler and more dance music from her.”

Interscope Records, which represents Lady Gaga, did not respond to a request for comment.

Regardless of whatever happens with “Stupid Love,” it’s clear that fans are hungry for new music from the hitmaker. And despite the fact that her last two releases – “Joanne” and “Artpop” – didn’t quite live up to the successes of her first three – “The Fame,” “The Fame Monster,” and “Born This Way” – 2018’s “A Star is Born” proved that the 33-year-old still has what it takes to make a hit.