Lady Gaga tried to turn ‘Shallow’ into a rock song at the Grammys, and fans had mixed reactions

caption Lady Gaga put a glam-rock spin on “Shallow” at the Grammys. source ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Lady Gaga performed the award-winning song “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” at the Grammys on Sunday.

She donned a sparkly jumpsuit, dark eye makeup, and thrashed around onstage while singing the emotional folk ballad.

Some thought it didn’t match the song’s vibe and called her performance “weird.”

Others loved her glam-rock twist on the song.

Lady Gaga took to the Grammys 2019 stage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday to perform “Shallow,” which is nominated for both record and song of the year at the Grammys this year.

Gaga – sans Bradley Cooper, who sings the other part in the “A Star Is Born” duet – put a glam-rock spin on the folk ballad. The pop star donned a sparkly jumpsuit, dark eye makeup, and thrashed around onstage while belting the emotional lyrics.

Some felt the performance didn’t quite match the vibe of the popular song itself.

Can't tell if Gaga did a remix or a cover of Ally and Jackon's beautiful "Shallow". Where's the dislike button?? #GRAMMYs — The it kind (@theitkind) February 11, 2019

Wow really hating this lady Gaga version of shallow almost as much as I am hating this Ann Hathaway during award season version of Laga Gaga we are being forced to watch. #GRAMMYs — Erica Williams (@EriLynnWilliams) February 11, 2019

Gaga went just a little too far off the deep end for the first live TV performance of “Shallow.” Why did she have to make it weird? Come back from BAFTA Bradley!!!!!! #GRAMMMYs pic.twitter.com/bwpsqlciIY — Cameron Fontana (@CameronFontana) February 11, 2019

Many others, however, praised her high energy, powerful vocals, and fresh take on the popular song.

I. Have. No. Words. The one an only @LadyGaga has shattered the establishment and brought down the house. Her roaring vocals and her powerful "Haaa-ah-ah-ah, haaawaah, ha-ah-ah-aaah" were the highlight of tonight's #Grammys#Shallow has put her into a LEGENDARY status pic.twitter.com/iXREQoueEa — Bismark (@Bismark_BM) February 11, 2019

The first televised performance of Shallow was incredible. The bridge of this song holds so much power.. Gaga did that. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ULwjIlNuAT — Lady Gaga Facts (@LGMonsterFacts) February 11, 2019

I'm guessing the people who didn't enjoy Gaga's performance of shallow eat the same meal at every restaurant they visit too. #GRAMMYs — Lisa ♊♏♒ (@lisaluvs2laff) February 11, 2019

If you just missed Lady Gaga singing “Shallow” on the #Grammys, well…you just missed one of the best live performances of a song on TV in a long, long time….majestic voice. — Mark Marchand (@MaMarchand) February 11, 2019

As usual Lady Gaga’s performance was nothing short of powerful #Grammys — Gabriella Savoca (@gabriella_426) February 11, 2019

Some viewers believe Gaga was making a point to set herself apart from Ally, the character she plays in “A Star is Born” – or that fans of the movie and not the artist simply don’t realize that Gaga and Ally have very different styles.

people need to realize she isn’t performing this as “Ally” this IS GAGA performing Shallow…this kind of performance is who she is, weird and dramatic. Ugh, I love #Grammys pic.twitter.com/34JRN9cTkm — rosina (@rteresa__) February 11, 2019

gaga has always acted weird, the new fans need to realize that she’s not truly ally maine ???? — ᴊᴏsʜʏ (@josh_risaliti) February 11, 2019

Others still noted that Gaga may have been trying to distinguish her performance from her upcoming rendition of “Shallow” at the Oscars.

Also she has to set this performance apart from Oscars version of Shallow with Bradley. So, yeah. It’s a rock version and we’re not getting romantic Ally. We’re getting Lady Gaga, the signer & stage persona for Grammys, and “Ally”/actress Gaga for the Oscars. — Beulah ❄️???????????? (@MissBeulah2U) February 11, 2019

Gaga performed Shallow as a super energetic rock ballad at the #GRAMMYs tonight, so I bet she’s gonna do the exact opposite at the #Oscars with Bradley and serve a super stripped back, almost orchestral rendition to showcase her true talent and versatility — Anthony | Lady Gaga News (@antpats2) February 11, 2019

I'm not sure why people had so many issues with @LadyGaga doing an edgier version of Shallow tonight at @RecordingAcad #TheGrammys. It's the friggin Grammys. You go big there & let your freak flag fly. She's gonna bring the heart & soul to @TheAcademy next month #adaptability — lmk66 (@lmk66) February 11, 2019

