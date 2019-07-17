Lady Gaga’s makeup line is available for pre-order on Amazon — here’s your first look

source Haus Laboratories

Lady Gaga’s highly-anticipated makeup line Haus Laboratories is now available for pre-order on Amazon.

The line is launching with three products – lip gloss, lip liner, and a multipurpose liquid shimmer that you could use all over your face.

Each product is up for pre-order on Amazon and HausLabs.com as long as supplies last.

Lady Gaga is joining the ranks of Fenty Beauty, KKW Beauty, Flower Beauty, and Kylie Cosmetics with her own makeup line – Haus Laboratories.

The artist formerly known as Stefani Germanotta definitely knows her way around makeup, and fans have been dying to see what she’d come up with ever since the line was announced September 2018. Amazon Prime members were able to pre-order items starting Prime Day, but you can still do it now while supplies last ahead of the official September 17 launch date.

Haus Laboratories is launching with three products – RIP Lip Liner, Glam Attack Liquid Shimmer Powder, and Le Riot Lip Gloss – grouped into pairs and three-piece sets. The duos feature the same product in a different color while the trio includes one of each product. All products are vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free.

Once the collection officially launches, you should be able to scoop up items individually, but for now it seems that pre-orders are relegated to the sets. While you can’t choose your specific colors for each kit, you’re theoretically saving a bit of money by ordering as a bundle.

Here’s everything you can pre-order from Haus Laboratories:

Haus Laboratories RIP Lip Liner

caption Haus Laboratories RIP Lip Liner Duo, $26 source Amazon

The RIP Lip Liner is a creamy lip pencil with a smooth demi-matte finish that can be used to line your lips before applying lipstick or to create a subtle, blotted look on its own.

Choose from three duos – Floor It (neutral peach and mid-toned rose), Royalty (mid-toned plum and spiced terracotta), and Slay Me (neutral mauve and burgundy).

Haus Laboratories Le Riot Lip Gloss

caption Haus Laboratories Le Riot Lip Gloss Duo, $32 source Amazon

Described as a “multidimensional gel lip gloss,” the Le Riot Lip Gloss is an ultra-glossy formula available in several finishes including pearl, shimmer, and pigment.

The pre-order exclusive duos are Seductress (peachy pink and rose), Hypocrite (sheer pink pearl and burgundy), and Laced (peach and terracotta laced with golden pearl).

Haus Laboratories Glam Attack Liquid Shimmer Powder

caption Haus Laboratories Glam Attack Liquid Shimmer Powder Duo, $36 source Amazon

Clearly the highlight (pun intended) of this launch, this unique liquid-to-powder can be worn on the lids as eyeshadow, cheekbones as highlighter, or really anywhere you’d like that extra dose of shine. It can be used alone or over another color to amp it up.

Glam Attack comes with a doe-foot applicator for ease of use. The pre-order duos include Downtown Punk (multi-color pearl with black base and mauve with silver pearl), Give ’em Heaven (multi-color pearl with champagne base and yellow gold), and Speed Queen (emerald and gunmetal).

Haus Laboratories Haus of Collections

caption Haus Laboratories Haus of Collections, $49 source Amazon

If you want to snag each item at a slight discount, try a Haus of Collection bundle.

The options have been color coordinated to go together beautifully and there are six options to choose from – Haus of Dynasty (emerald and terracotta), Haus of Rockstar (yellow gold and burgundy), Haus of Chained Ballerina (black and peach neutral), Haus of Metalhead (gunmetal and rose), Haus of Rose B*tch (plum and mauve) and Haus of Goddess (champagne and mauve).

