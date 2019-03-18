Lady Gaga’s $11,265 leather outfit put an edgy twist on her red-carpet style

caption Lady Gaga put an edgy twist on her red-carpet style. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Lady Gaga attended the The Daily Front Row’s 5th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday in an ensemble by Rodarte.

She paired a leather bustier-style top with a matching skirt for an edgy twist on her old-Hollywood style.

Her makeup and earrings ended up stealing the show.

She lined her lashes with jewels for a touch of shimmer, which she paired with $485 heart-shaped earrings by Rodarte.

Lady Gaga has been making more red-carpet appearances than ever lately thanks to her role in “A Star is Born.” She’s been hitting the carpet in looks that channel old-Hollywood glamour, and her latest ensemble added an edgy leather twist.

Gaga attended the The Daily Front Row’s 5th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday in a black and white ensemble by Rodarte.

caption She wore an ensemble by Rodarte. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

The “Shallow” singer paired two pieces from Rodarte’s Fall 2019 collection: a $4,370 leather peplum top and a $6,895 A-line leather midi skirt. The bustier-style top featured a white bow at the neckline, which matched the white ruffled designs at the sleeves and sides of the skirt.

caption Gaga paired the outfit with black heels. source Steve Granitz/Getty Images

While her outfit managed to fuse classic and edgy elements into one design, it was her makeup and earrings that truly stole the show.

Gaga added a touch of shimmer to her look by lining her lashes with jewels, which paired with her pink eye shadow and bold red lip color. She also paired her look with eye-catching $485 heart-shaped earrings by Rodarte.

caption She paired her outfit with heart-shaped earrings by Rodarte. source Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Gaga was at the ceremony to present the best hairstylist of the year award to Frederic Aspiras, who joined her on the carpet in a classic all-black suit.

