Lady Gaga and Madonna embraced at an Oscars after-party, apparently squashing their longtime feud

Following her win for best original song at the 2019 Oscars, Lady Gaga attended “The Party,” a famed after-party hosted by Madonna and Guy Oseary.

While there, Gaga posed for multiple photos with Madonna, despite their longtime feud.

Madonna has repeatedly accused Gaga of stealing her style and sound.

The two pop stars, however, seemed very friendly as they embraced on Sunday night.

Lady Gaga and Madonna appeared to put their differences aside after the Oscars ceremony on Sunday night.

Following her win for best original song at the 2019 Oscars, Gaga attended “The Party,” a famed after-party hosted by Madonna and the entertainment mogul Guy Oseary.

In a photo posted by Time magazine’s official Instagram account, Gaga and Madonna were embracing, with the former grinning widely.

While there’s typically “a strict ban on social media posts” at the party, as Time noted, the magazine partnered with artist and photographer JR in order to capture the stars in attendance.

Pop culture Twitter account Pop Crave was also able to obtain video of Gaga and Madonna posing closely together.

Madonna and Lady Gaga embracing each other at #Oscars after-party. pic.twitter.com/xY9ox9t5vK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 25, 2019

The photo and video appear to offer evidence that the two women have squashed their longtime feud.

Just two months ago, Madonna appeared to mock Gaga, apparently claiming that Gaga had appropriated a Madonna quote to create a phrase she repeatedly used during the “A Star Is Born” press tour.

Indeed, Madonna has repeatedly accused Gaga of stealing aspects of her style and sound – particularly in regards to Gaga’s hit song “Born This Way,” which Madonna has called “reductive.”

For her part, Gaga has said it’s “moronic” to compare “Born This Way” to Madonna’s “Express Yourself,” but has also praised Madonna’s role in pop music.

“As a punk-rocker from New York, I’ve basically been hoping that I would become so good that one day I would piss off Madonna,” Gaga said in 2013.