Lady Gaga is joining other celebrities to launch her own makeup brand: ‘Sometimes beauty doesn’t come naturally from within’

caption Lady Gaga announced the launch of her beauty brand on Tuesday. source Getty Images

After months of speculation, Lady Gaga has finally announced the upcoming launch of her beauty brand.

Social media accounts for Haus Laboratories announced on Tuesday that it will launch for pre-order on July 15.

According to Business of Fashion, the company will become the first major beauty brand sold exclusively on Amazon, where its lip gloss will retail for $16, and makeup kits will sell for $49.

Lady Gaga also took to her personal social media accounts, and shared a heartfelt message about her company.

Lady Gaga discussed the creation of her makeup brand on Instagram and Twitter

In social media posts shared on Tuesday, Lady Gaga said she “never felt beautiful” when she was younger, and “struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty.” However, she eventually “discovered the power of makeup.”

“I remember watching my mother put her makeup on every morning, basking in the glow of her power to put on her bravest face as the hard working woman she was,” Gaga wrote on Instagram. “I then began to experiment with makeup as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as my mother become true.”

“It was then that I invented Lady Gaga. I found the superhero within me by looking in the mirror and seeing who I wanted to be,” she wrote. “Sometimes beauty doesn’t come naturally from within. But I’m so grateful that makeup inspired a bravery in me I didn’t know I had.”

“I’ve come to accept that I discovered my beauty by having the ability to invent myself and transform,” she continued. “They said I was just weird, but really, I was just Born This Way.”

Read more: Lady Gaga is launching her long-awaited beauty brand exclusively on Amazon – and pre-orders start on Prime Day

So far, it seems the response to Lady Gaga’s announcement has been overwhelmingly positive

On Twitter, many people said they are “proud” of the musician, and are “excited” for the upcoming launch of her brand.

I don’t think people realize how much of a personal triumph it is that you are now able to admit you created Lady Gaga. You used to say “this is me” because your persona was what you hid behind. Now you’re a free, confident woman, unafraid of who she is. I’m so proud. ???? — Anthony (@anthagiox) July 9, 2019

we are proud of you, gaga!pic.twitter.com/aycKHb2lMT — fabio (@fabitationx) July 9, 2019

TAKE ALL MY MONEY MOM — eclypse (@eclypse373) July 9, 2019

Hey queen! Girl you have done it again, constantly raising the bar and doing it flawlessly. I’d say I’m surprised but I know who you are. Girl you make me so proud — Alex (@alexmalloyy) July 9, 2019

This message is so pure and amazing. I love this so much ???? — Ashley Summarell (@SummarellAshley) July 9, 2019

because I get frustrated with my looks. But besides that, I cant wait to try your products and im excited to explore a part of my self that I’ve doubted for years. Im hoping that I can find that superhero within ♡ — Vic ✨ (@VomitsHerMind) July 9, 2019

Haus Laboratories said in a video released on Tuesday that ‘beauty is how you see yourself’

Lady Gaga’s brand was announced through a promotional video on Tuesday. The minute-long clip is narrated by Lady Gaga, and features her and other models seemingly wearing makeup from the brand.

“The last thing the world needs is another beauty brand, but that’s too bad,” Lady Gaga said in the video.

“They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but at Haus Laboratories, we say beauty is how you see yourself,” she continued.

“Your glam, your expression, your artistry,” Lady Gaga said. “We want you to love yourself. Our house, your rules.”

Representatives for Lady Gaga did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.