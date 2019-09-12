Lady Gaga wants her new makeup line to cater to ‘all gender identities,’ and hopes kids will use it to express themselves freely

caption Lady Gaga’s new makeup line, Haus Laboratories, will be available on Amazon. source Pacific Press / Getty

Lady Gaga wants everyone to know that her new makeup line, Haus Laboratories, is for everyone.

“I would like all gender identities to know very clearly that they are included, and never exploited, ever,” she said in a cover story for Allure magazine’s October issue. “I want that little boy at home that might like to be called a girl to say, ‘Mommy, I want to wear Dynasty. It’s a Glam Attack.'”

Gaga also wants kids to use the makeup line as a way to express themselves and who they are freely.

“It’s kind of like when kids used to come to my shows with their parents, and they’d lean over and they’d say, ‘Mommy and Daddy, I’m gay.’ Or ‘I’m not a boy; I’m a girl’. Or ‘I’m not a girl; I’m a boy,'” she said.

#LadyGaga is our October #AllureBestofBeauty cover star ???? @LadyGaga knows the awesome force that is makeup. Now with @hauslabs, she's making her own and sharing her secrets with us earthly mortals: https://t.co/lhN5lvKSVU pic.twitter.com/DNSTCuvth2 — Allure (@Allure_magazine) September 12, 2019

When Gaga announced her new beauty line in July, she shared a heartfelt message about why makeup has meant so much to her thoughout her life.

“I remember watching my mother put her makeup on every morning, basking in the glow of her power to put on her bravest face as the hard working woman she was,” Gaga wrote in an Instagram post. “I then began to experiment with makeup as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as my mother become true.”

In her interview with Allure, she reiterated that message and added, “If I’m not changing people’s lives, what are we doing here?”

Haus Laboratories is now available for pre-order on Amazon.