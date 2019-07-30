Lady Gaga was spotted kissing a man who wasn’t Bradley Cooper, and fans can’t deal

caption Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper both starred in “A Star Is Born.” source Steve Granitz/WireImage and Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

On Sunday, actress and singer Lady Gaga was photographed kissing audio engineer Dan Horton while at brunch with him in Los Angeles.

Many are assuming that Gaga and Horton are a couple now – which is heartbreaking news for those fans who believe the actress and her “A Star Is Born” costar Bradley Cooper are secretly in love.

The speculation surrounding Gaga and Cooper’s relationship has persisted for months now, with the stars’ intimate performance at the 2019 Oscars only adding fuel to the fire.

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with Gaga’s apparent new boyfriend – who definitely isn’t Cooper.

Actress and singer Lady Gaga was photographed kissing and enjoying an intimate brunch with audio engineer Dan Horton on Sunday – and fans are crushed that the “Bad Romance” singer’s apparent new boyfriend isn’t her “A Star Is Born” costar Bradley Cooper.

After People magazine shared photos of Gaga with Horton at a Los Angeles restaurant on Tuesday, fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment that Gaga and Cooper hadn’t started a relationship.

what was the POINT of bradley cooper breaking up for lady gaga to go and do that — rosie (@paintedmegclden) July 30, 2019

WHERE IS BRADLEY — ????Clean ???? (@joaogurgelx) July 30, 2019

Ew that’s not Bradley — ???????????????????? (@fentyxrih) July 30, 2019

Bradley didn’t break up with Irina for this! pic.twitter.com/08AfVwPS4p — | ₣ ₮ | (@MauditRebelle) July 30, 2019

bradley cooper and lady gaga are in love, no one tell me shit — tessastocker (@tessastockerr) July 23, 2019

What about bradley he left irina for her — Sarah (@sararaza2003) July 30, 2019

we wanted Gaga and Bradley pic.twitter.com/HS6fpnt7Fa — notsookieee (@notsookieee) July 30, 2019

Some felt that the PDA was a PR stunt.

I have never seen photos of Lady Gaga making out in public with anyone, but suddenly she is with Dan Norton? This strikes me as PR move. There's still hope for her and Bradley Cooper. — Unitarian Carrie????????♿????????❤???? (@carrie_uu2) July 30, 2019

Camila and Shawn are shook ???? — RLMTg (@TokoGa12) July 30, 2019

camila and shawn are shookt — anney wants "RIP LG6 lip liner" (@chAiNNEdynasty_) July 30, 2019

shawmila tease ???? — ???? || FAN ACCOUNT (@deIicate13) July 30, 2019

Others threatened to boycott Cooper and Gaga’s hit single “Shallow” because of the news.

if lady gaga and bradley cooper don't

get together by the end of this year

I'm never listening to shallow ever again — Midnight Diary (@wrotethisformee) July 30, 2019

So no Bradley cooper no more shallow ????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/38k2wOL9Gl — Maxmud ✨ (@IamMoone94) July 30, 2019

Speculation that Gaga and Cooper were secretly in a relationship started soon after their film “A Star Is Born” premiered last October.

And following their emotional, intimate performance at the 2019 Oscars, most fans of the film felt that Gaga and Cooper had to be in love. Gaga and Cooper’s splits from their respective exes in the months following their sensual performance only added fuel to the fire.

Gaga has said in past interviews that she and Coooper had an “instant connection” and “instant understanding of one another.”

Cooper, for his part, has said he “fell in love with [Gaga’s] face and eyes” while casting her for “A Star Is Born,” which he also directed.

Representatives for Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.