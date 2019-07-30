Lady Gaga was spotted kissing a man who wasn’t Bradley Cooper, and fans can’t deal

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper both starred in

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper both starred in “A Star Is Born.”
Steve Granitz/WireImage and Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

  • On Sunday, actress and singer Lady Gaga was photographed kissing audio engineer Dan Horton while at brunch with him in Los Angeles.
  • Many are assuming that Gaga and Horton are a couple now – which is heartbreaking news for those fans who believe the actress and her “A Star Is Born” costar Bradley Cooper are secretly in love.
  • The speculation surrounding Gaga and Cooper’s relationship has persisted for months now, with the stars’ intimate performance at the 2019 Oscars only adding fuel to the fire.
  • Fans took to social media to express their disappointment with Gaga’s apparent new boyfriend – who definitely isn’t Cooper.
Actress and singer Lady Gaga was photographed kissing and enjoying an intimate brunch with audio engineer Dan Horton on Sunday – and fans are crushed that the “Bad Romance” singer’s apparent new boyfriend isn’t her “A Star Is Born” costar Bradley Cooper.

After People magazine shared photos of Gaga with Horton at a Los Angeles restaurant on Tuesday, fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment that Gaga and Cooper hadn’t started a relationship.

Some felt that the PDA was a PR stunt.

Others threatened to boycott Cooper and Gaga’s hit single “Shallow” because of the news.

Speculation that Gaga and Cooper were secretly in a relationship started soon after their film “A Star Is Born” premiered last October.

And following their emotional, intimate performance at the 2019 Oscars, most fans of the film felt that Gaga and Cooper had to be in love. Gaga and Cooper’s splits from their respective exes in the months following their sensual performance only added fuel to the fire.

Gaga has said in past interviews that she and Coooper had an “instant connection” and “instant understanding of one another.”

Cooper, for his part, has said he “fell in love with [Gaga’s] face and eyes” while casting her for “A Star Is Born,” which he also directed.

Representatives for Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.