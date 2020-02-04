Lady Gaga appeared to make her relationship with Michael Polanksy Instagram official with an adorable photo after the Super Bowl

Lady Gaga posted an Instagram photo of her and apparent new boyfriend Michael Polansky cuddling in Miami, Florida.

Polansky is CEO of the Parker Group, which houses the charities and businesses of Facebook cofounder Sean Parker.

The pair were in Miami for the Super Bowl, and Gaga said they “had so much fun!”

This appears to be Gaga’s first public relationship since her split from fiancee Christian Carino last year.

Lady Gaga appeared to make her new relationship Instagram official on Monday when she shared an intimate photo of her Michael Polansky cuddling.

In the photo, Gaga is sat on Polanksy’s lap against an ocean backdrop in Miami, Florida. The two were in Miami for the Super Bowl.

She wrote: “We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!”

Gaga’s Instagram post has already garnered over 2.3 million likes in just over 12 hours.

According to Polanksy’s LinkedIn profile, he is the CEO of the Parker Group (based in San Francisco), which houses the charities and businesses of Sean Parker – the man who cofounded Facebook, and who was played by Justin Timberlake in “The Social Network.”

E! News reported that Gaga and Polansky have been dating for some time now, with a source saying that “they’ve been seeing each other since before the holidays and she’s crazy about him.”

“He’s the same guy she spent New Year’s with and they had already been seeing each other for a weeks,” the source said.

This is Gaga’s first public romantic involvement since her split from fiancee Christian Carino last year.

She declared herself “a single lady” in October after being photographed kissing audio engineer Dan Horton in July.

While rumors circulated around her and Bradley Cooper becoming an item after their work together on “A Star is Born,” both parties consistently denied them.

