Lady Gaga says people didn’t take her seriously when she was a 14-year-old restaurant hostess and used to ‘practice’ her Oscars acceptance speech

caption Lady Gaga recently won an Oscar. source ABC

Lady Gaga appeared on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Wednesday and said that she used to practice her Oscars acceptance speech when she was a 14-year-old restaurant hostess in New York City.

“I’d be standing there with nothing to do and I would just go, ‘I’d like to thank the Academy for this tremendous honor. I’ve wanted to be an actress my whole life,'” Gaga recalled.

The singer said that people at the bar “would howl with laughter, like, ‘That’s never gonna happen.'”

Gaga recently took home an Oscar for best original song for “Shallow,” which is part of the award-winning movie “A Star Is Born.”

Since releasing “Just Dance” and “Poker Face” in 2008, Gaga has successfully managed to establish herself as a prominent entertainer. Aside from multiple studio albums, the 32-year-old won a Golden Globe for her role on “American Horror Story.”

At the 2019 Golden Globes, the singer took home an award for best original song in a motion picture for “Shallow.” The song was written by Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt and appears in “A Star Is Born.”

caption Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in “A Star Is Born.” source Warner Bros.

Most recently, Gaga and her “Star Is Born” co-star Bradley Cooper took the stage at the Oscars to perform an “intimate” rendition of “Shallow.” The performance was praised by fans and earned two standing ovations.

At the 2019 Academy Awards on Sunday, the singer was nominated for best actress for her role as Ally in “A Star Is Born.” She also delivered an emotional speech following her win for best original song.

“If you are at home, and you’re sitting on your couch and you’re watching this right now, all I have to say is that this is hard work,” she said. “I’ve worked hard for a long time, and it’s not about, you know … It’s not about winning. But what it’s about is not giving up.”

She added: “If you have a dream, fight for it. There’s a discipline for passion. And it’s not about how many times you get rejected or you fall down or you’re beaten up. It’s about how many times you stand up and are brave and you keep on going.”

Watch the video below (Gaga talks about her acceptance speech at 9:09).