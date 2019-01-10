Lady Gaga says she believes the women accusing R. Kelly of sexual assault, and has vowed to pull her song with the rapper from all streaming services

caption Lady Gaga. source Pacific Press / Getty

Lady Gaga has spoken about the sexual abuse allegations which have been made against R. Kelly.

She said she supports and believes the women coming forward.

She has also vowed to remove the song she collaborated with Kelly on, “Do What U Want,” from streaming services.

“I’m sorry, both for my poor judgment when I was young, and for not speaking out sooner,” she said.

Lady Gaga has broken her silence on the accusations which have been made against R. Kelly, saying she believes the women who have come forward with allegations of sexual assault against the artist.

In the past few years, Kelly has been accused of having a “sex cult” of young girls hostage in his home, abusing his ex-wife, Andrea Kelly, and keeping a 14-year-old girl as his “pet.”

Recently, the accusations sparked a movement called #MuteRKelly, as well as “Surviving R. Kelly,” a Lifetime documentary featuring his alleged victims.

All the while, Kelly has maintained his innocence, and his lawyers have reportedly threatened legal action against Lifetime.

A number of celebrities who have worked with the rapper have spoken out in light of the documentary – and the latest is Lady Gaga.

In a statement released late Wednesday night, Gaga wrote that she stands “behind these women 1000%,” and feels “strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously.”

She called the acts Kelly is accused of “horrifying and indefensible.”

I stand by anyone who has ever been the victim of sexual assault: pic.twitter.com/67sz4WpV3i — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 10, 2019

In 2013, Gaga collaborated with Kelly on a song called “Do What U Want (With My Body),” but said that as a victim of sexual assault herself, the provocative track was a result of her not facing the trauma in her own life.

“I think it’s clear how explicitly twisted my thinking was at the time,” Gaga said. “I can’t go back, but I can go forward and continue to support women, men and people of all sexual identities, and of all races, who are victims of sexual assault.”

caption R. Kelly and Lady Gaga performing at the 2013 American Music Awards. source Michael Tran / Getty

She added that she isn’t trying to make excuses, but wanted to provide an explanation, and vowed to remove the song from streaming services, as well as never work with Kelly again.

“I’m sorry, both for my poor judgment when I was young, and for not speaking out sooner,” she said. “I love you.”

Read more: Watch Lady Gaga break down in tears as she performs ‘Shallow’ for the first time live at her ‘Enigma’ Vegas residency

On Twitter, people have thanked Gaga for speaking out, and mention the alternative version of the track, which features Christina Aguilera, was much better anyway.

Do What U Want ft. @xtina Was Way Better Anyway, PULL THE PLUG ON THE R.KELLY TRACK! ✊???? https://t.co/9SuNn6Wgzj — MöNSTER (@Monster_Alexxx) January 10, 2019

Other celebrities who have spoken about previously working with R.Kelly include Chance the Rapper, who said it was a mistake ever to work with him.

“I apologize to all of his survivors for working with him,” he tweeted.”And for taking this long to speak out.”

John Legend has also been vocal about his support. This led to Kelly mentioning him in a song, accusing Legend of tearing him down.