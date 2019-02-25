Bradley Cooper gave Lady Gaga words of encouragement before their emotional Oscars performance: ‘Let’s just drop a little bit of joy’

caption Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed “Shallow” at the 2019 Oscars. source Ed Herrera/Getty Images

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper stole the show at the 2019 Oscars with their performance of “Shallow.”

Gaga revealed that Cooper said, “Let’s just drop a little bit of joy” to her before they went on stage.

Gaga won the Oscar for best original song for “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born.”

A lot happened at the 2019 Academy Awards on Sunday, but it’s safe to say that one of the most talked-about moments of the night was Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s much-anticipated performance. The two performed the award-winning single “Shallow” from their film “A Star Is Born,” and their chemistry made it an unforgettable show.

But what set them up to perform so well? Perhaps it was Cooper’s words to Gaga. The singer and Oscar winner revealed what Cooper said to her before going on stage and it’s too sweet.

Before the duo went on stage, Cooper offered Gaga some words of encouragement

caption Cooper told Gaga, “Let’s just drop a little bit of joy.” source VALERIE MACON / Contributor

During an interview in the Oscars press room, Gaga opened up about Cooper’s words of encouragement. She said, “One of the hardest things in life is to be brave enough to be yourself. I wish to everyone that is going to that celebration to feel a joy inside of them.”

She added, “That’s actually what Bradley said to me yesterday, right before we did our last rehearsal for this performance of ‘Shallow.’ He said, ‘Let’s just drop a little bit of joy.’ And I said, ‘OK.’ And turns out, joy did a whole lot for me.”

Following their performance, Gaga told Cooper how proud she was of him

caption Gaga told Cooper how proud she was of him while backstage. source Handout / Handout

According to People magazine, Gaga and Cooper walked off stage after a standing ovation to claps from the staff. It was then that Gaga looked at Cooper and said, “I’m so f—— proud of you!”

Later in the night, Gaga, along with her co-writers Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt, won the Oscar for best original song for “Shallow.”

Gaga praised Cooper after winning the Oscar for best original song caption Gaga praised Cooper in her acceptance speech for best original song. source Handout / Handout

In her acceptance speech, she pushed her fans to be brave no matter what, saying, “I’ve worked hard for a long time, and it’s not about winning. It’s about not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it.”

She also praised Cooper, saying, “Bradley, there is not a single person on the planet that could’ve sung this song with me but you. Thank you for believing in us. Thank you so much.”