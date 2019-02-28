Lady Gaga says she and Bradley Cooper wanted people to think they were in love during their Oscars performance

caption Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga performing at the 2019 Oscars. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lady Gaga has addressed the rumours that she and Bradley Cooper are an item following their performance of “Shallow” from “A Star is Born” at the 2019 Oscars.

Speculation was swirling that the pair were romantically involved after their unpalpable chemistry was on display during the rendition of the hit.

However, Gaga has now said that it was simply acting, and they wanted to create the image they were in love.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last night, the Oscar-winner gave a huge eye-roll and said: “Yes, people saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see.

“This is a love song, ‘Shallow.’ The movie ‘A Star is Born’; it’s a love story.”

She explained that the whole performance had been directed by Cooper, adding: “From a performance perspective it was so important to both of us that we were connected the whole time.

“When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel.

“I’m an artist and I guess we did a good job,” she joked. “Fooled ya!”

The connection between Cooper and Gaga has been one of the hottest topics discussed on the internet over the past few days since the Oscars, and even celebrities have weighed in on the matter.

Comedian and actor David Spade posted a picture on Instagram with the caption: “Is there any chance these 2 aren’t f—ing?”

And Cooper’s ex-wife Jennifer Esposito commented “Ha” on the post.

Cooper has been in a relationship with model Irina Shayk since 2015, and Gaga recently split from her fiancé Christian Carino.

Gaga, however, understandably has not been amused by the rumours about her relationship with Cooper.

“Social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet,” she told Kimmel. “And what it has done to pop culture is just abysmal.”