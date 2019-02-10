Lady Gaga shared a photo of the emotional moment she found out she’d won a BAFTA while getting ready for the Grammy’s

caption Lady Gaga when she found out she’d won a BAFTA. source Twitter/Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has shared an image of the emotional moment she found out she’d won a BAFTA.

The singer and actor wasn’t able to attend the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) in London on Sunday as the Grammys were happening in LA on the same day.

An hour later, Gaga found out that she’d already won two Grammys before the show had even started.

Lady Gaga is having a great Sunday.

With the BAFTAs and the Grammys taking place on the same day, the former in London and the latter in LA, the musician and actor wasn’t able to attend both star-studded events.

Choosing to stay in LA, Gaga will be attending the Grammys on Sunday night.

But that didn’t stop her from winning a BAFTA.

“A Star is Born” was named as the winner of the “Best Original Music” BAFTA at the glitzy awards ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall, and Gaga posted a photo of the emotional moment she found out while getting ready for the Grammy’s.

I can’t believe we just won Best Original Music @BAFTA ‘s . I wish so much I was there but am at the Grammy’s to show them our love as well. We made a film about music. This means the world to me. Thank u to all our fans we love u so much, we wouldn’t be here without u #BAFTAs pic.twitter.com/nD8QZgwySB — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 10, 2019

With her t-shirt pulled over her knees and a blanket around her, she said: “I can’t believe we just won Best Original Music @BAFTA’s.

“I wish so much I was there but am at the Grammy’s to show them our love as well. We made a film about music.

“This means the world to me. Thank u to all our fans we love u so much, we wouldn’t be here without u.”

This was just Gaga’s first taste of success for the day – the singer later found out she’s already won two Grammys before the awards show has even kicked off, “Best Song Written for Visual Media” for “Shallow”…

I’m not gonna be able to wear any makeup tonight. We just won our first of Grammy nominations for the night. I’m in tears with honor and gratitude. Thank you @RecordingAcad #Grammys #Grammy and my co-writers and Bradley I love you so much thank you ????❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 10, 2019

…And “Best Pop Solo Performance” for “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?.”

????❤️a Grammy for Joanne is more than me & my family could ever dream of. I sang that version in one take, & poured my entire life & soul into it. Thank you so much for this gift I am completely shocked. 2nd Grammy win of the night I am so overwhelmed by this kindness. #grammys???? — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 10, 2019

Gaga told her followers that her version of “Joanne” used in the film was sung in one take.

It looks like it’s going to be an emotional day for Gaga.