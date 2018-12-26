Lady Gaga may have debuted icy silver hair just days after she was photographed with lilac locks

caption Lady Gaga has rocked a variety of hair colors throughout her career. source Getty Images

Lady Gaga is constantly changing up her style.

Though she most frequently wears her hair in shades of blonde and brown, the star may have debuted two vibrant hair colors in the past week.

Gaga’s fiancé and agent Christian Carino first posted a photo of the musician on Instagram wearing light purple hair.

Gaga then took to her Instagram page three days later, posting a photo of herself with what look like icy silver locks.

Lady Gaga is no stranger to changing up her look.

Once known for wearing lace face masks and sky-high heels, the artist has recently toned down her everyday style, frequently donning cowboy hats and jeans. But Gaga has also made just as many changes to her hair.

On December 20, the musician’s fiancé and agent Christian Carino took to Instagram to share a photo of Gaga sitting in front of a fountain. Her usually-blonde hair appeared to have been dyed almost white with lilac highlights.

Three days later, Gaga shared a photo of herself on her own Instagram account.

In her post, Gaga is seen walking down the steps of a plane with her dog. Her hair appears to have been dyed once again, this time replacing her purple locks with an icy shade of silver.

In both photos, she is wearing the same T-shirt and jacket, so the apparent change in her hair color might be down to the lighting; the first photo is a brightly lit, daytime shot, whereas the second was taken at night.

One day after Gaga revealed what seems to be her silver hue, Carino posted another photo of the star on his Instagram page.

Read more: Lady Gaga’s pink engagement ring is estimated to be worth $300,000, and it looks a lot like the ones Princess Eugenie and Kate Middleton wear

Unlike the photos released earlier in the week, Carino’s latest image of Gaga was posted with a black-and-white filter. While the exact color of Gaga’s hair is unclear, it appears to be longer than it was previously so it’s likely she’s wearing hair extensions.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.