Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas residency ‘Enigma’ has begun — check out the photos from opening night

caption Lady Gaga’s new Vegas residency began on December 28. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas

Lady Gaga’s long-awaited Vegas residency, “Enigma” is here. Unsurprisingly, it looks like a giant spectacle.

Gaga’s fans, affectionately called Little Monsters, had a lot to say about the evening.

Here are the best photos and fan reactions from the opening night of “Enigma.”

Lady Gaga’s Vegas residency kicked off on December 28 at the Park MGM Resort. The show will be held on various dates throughout November 2019.

Ever since it was announced in December 2017, Gaga fans have been eagerly awaiting “Enigma,” one of two Vegas shows Gaga is planning.

After a year of planning, rehearsals, and motion capture teases on Instagram – plus a few Grammy and Golden Globe nominations – Lady Gaga debuted “Enigma.”

At the beginning of the show, Gaga descends from the ceiling playing a keytar. It reminded some people of our favorite sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea.

Here’s Gaga.

caption Gaga floats above the audience. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas

And here’s Spongebob.

See the resemblance?

Take a closer look.

caption Gaga during the opening. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas

Later during the show, the “Edge of Glory” singer climbs on top of what can only be described as a Transformer.

caption Atop her metal spider-like contraption. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas

Others saw Iron Man.

But mostly, the Lady Gaga fans are extremely proud of their Mother Monster. She powers through 21 hits and deep cuts from her discography during the show.

caption One of her many looks. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas

the ascension of Jesus (596) / Lady Gaga #Enigma (2018) pic.twitter.com/lS7KzEasMA — Lady Gaga Facts (@LGMonsterFacts) December 29, 2018

During “Born This Way,” she dons a nude leotard similar to the one she wore in the music video.

caption Gaga during “Born This Way.” source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas

She hangs above the audience more than once during “Enigma.”

caption Another flying stage. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas

We’d expect nothing less from Lady Gaga.

