Lady Gaga wore a lace bodysuit with an edgy leather corset to the launch party for her new makeup brand

caption Lady Gaga attends the Haus Laboratories launch party on Monday. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lady Gaga hosted a launch party for her beauty brand Haus Laboratories in Santa Monica, California, on Monday.

Before the event, she posed in front of a mock laboratory while wearing a lace bodysuit, studded leather corset, and heavy eye makeup.

She later changed into a sleeveless dress with a thigh-high slit for the event’s black carpet.

During the actual party portion of the evening, Gaga spent the night in a black leotard, leather jacket, and platform heels.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On Monday, Lady Gaga attended the launch party for her makeup brand Haus Laboratories in Santa Monica, California, wearing not one but three eye-catching ensembles.

First, the multihyphenate star made a sheer statement in a lace bodysuit with ruffled sleeves and pant legs, and a studded peplum corset that looked like it was made out of leather.

Gaga wore the outfit while posing in front of a mock laboratory. She completed the look with a black scarf and heavy eyeliner that extended past her eyebrows.

caption Lady Gaga poses in front of a mock laboratory. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Read more: Lady Gaga is joining other celebrities to launch her own makeup brand: ‘Sometimes beauty doesn’t come naturally from within’

Later that night, Gaga switched up her style and went from edgy to glamorous. She dazzled in a sleeveless black dress with a scoop-style neckline and thigh-high slit. She paired the sparkling gown, designed by Kuwait-based Yousef AlJasmi, with platform Mary Jane heels and a diamond necklace.

caption Lady Gaga attends a Haus Laboratories event in Santa Monica, California. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

For her final look of the night, Gaga went slightly more casual in a black leotard and puffy leather jacket. Of course, her outfit wouldn’t be complete without a sky-high pair of platform heels, which she wore with lace-trimmed, thigh-high socks.

caption Lady Gaga in Santa Monica, California. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Speaking to Allure, Gaga said she created her beauty brand to cater to people of “all gender identities.”

“I would like all gender identities to know very clearly that they are included, and never exploited, ever,” she said in the magazine’s October cover story. “I want that little boy at home that might like to be called a girl to say, ‘Mommy, I want to wear Dynasty. It’s a Glam Attack.'”

Representatives for Lady Gaga did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.