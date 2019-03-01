I worked out like Lady Gaga for a week and it was painful but rewarding

caption Lady Gaga works hard to stay in killer shape. source Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty

I worked out like Lady Gaga for a week and found her exercise routine both grueling and rewarding.

I did a day of yoga and a day of boxing.

To replicate the star’s routine, I also spent a lot of time focusing on my abs.

Known for her eccentric style and over-the-top performances, Gaga quickly became a household name. Since her “Just Dance” days, the performer has won three Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, and is currently nominated for two Oscars, including best actress.

And, although she has a residency in Las Vegas, Lady Gaga still finds the time to take care of her physical health. She has been open about living with fibromyalgia, a chronic illness causing widespread musculoskeletal pain, which she manages with regular workouts and plenty of yoga.

From a simple routine aimed to help you perk up your backside to an ab circuit that claims to tone your abs, Gaga uses longtime trainer Harley Pasternak to find workouts and routines that fit her lifestyle.

I spoke with Rumble Boxing trainer Chandler Parr about Lady Gaga’s routine and whether or not she had any advice for people looking to recreate the star’s workout.

“Gaga’s workout is a great full-body plan, her trainer’s workout plan does encourage full-body results and will definitely have you leaning out,” Parr told INSIDER.

With Parr’s advice in mind and Gaga’s workout routine bookmarked, I set out to workout like the “Shallow” singer for an entire week.

Day 1: I felt relaxed after a yoga class.

caption The yoga class was intense but ultimately relaxing. source iStock

Inspired by Gaga’s consistent yoga content on Instagram, I started the week-long challenge off with an hour and a half of yoga practice at Woom Center.

I accidentally signed up for the 90-minute sweat session, which after an eight-hour day in the office is perhaps the last thing you want to do. But, for the sake of journalism and not to let Lady Gaga down, I powered through the intense, but ultimately, relaxing class.

I finished the first day of Gaga exercise off with a shot of complementary golden milk, milk mixed with turmeric, at the yoga studio before making my way home. With day one complete, I felt refreshed and invigorated.

Day 2: I focused on my abs.

caption I did six sets of 20 bicycle crunches. source Marilyn La Jeunesse

Downward dog aside, it was time to hone in on one of Lady Gaga’s trusted workouts, according to Shape magazine: Her four-step ab circuit. The star’s typical ab-focused workout includes six sets of 20 bicycle crunches, 16 full-ab rotations, two sets of 25 reverse crunches, and an unspecified amount of dumbbell side bends.

As it was my first time doing an ab workout in a while, I headed to YouTube to make sure my exercise form was correct. I quickly learned that the ab rotations, also known as the sitting Russian twists, should be performed with a straight back as to not risk any injury.

After a few tiring bicycle sets, I found that keeping my back straight for the seated ab work was harder than expected. I accidentally rounded my back and paid for it in achiness the next day. I could not sit at my desk and had to stand for several hours to ease the pain.

For anyone with back problems or inexperienced exercisers like myself, be extra careful when attempting these (and any other) fitness moves. When in doubt, ask a professional to help correct your form as to not risk injury.

Day 3: My abs were on fire.

caption I opted for 5-pound dumbbells. source Marilyn La Jeunesse

Unlike with the Ariana Grande workout I did last year, Lady Gaga’s ab workout didn’t seem to get easier with time. I was hoping I could finish her routine within 20 minutes but the 120 bicycle reps were seriously slowing me down.

I was also hesitant to rush through the workout and risk hurting myself. As I’m not a paragon of physical fitness, working out was exhausting and I took longer breaks between sets than I should have. Thankfully, although my abs were burning, I had Netflix on in the background, supporting my five-minute workout intermissions.

As a side note, one of the biggest mistakes people make when doing dumbbell side bends is using weights that are too heavy, so I used 5-pound dumbbells, the smallest dumbbells available at my gym.

Day 4: I took a much-needed rest.

caption Lady Gaga does at least 25 minutes of exercise a day. source Neil Mockford/Alex Huckle / Stringer

My abs weren’t quite cooperating on Friday night, so I considered walking around Brooklyn in near-freezing temperatures to be my exercise replacement today. Technically, Gaga does at least 25 minutes of exercise a day, which I far surpassed. After 2 miles of blistering-cold wind freezing my unprotected face, I called it a night and vowed to make up for my laziness the next day.

Day 5: I did a full-fledged workout routine.

caption At first, I started out jogging at a speed of 4 mph and an incline of three. source Marilyn La Jeunesse

Unlike other days this week where I primarily focused on Gaga’s ab routine, on day five, I opted for a full-body workout, which included Gaga’s ab routine and plenty of cardio.

First things first, I spent a few minutes stretching before hopping on the treadmill to do some cardio. At first, I started out jogging at a speed of 4 mph and an incline of three, but quickly realized I was out of running shape and switched to an intense powerwalk.

I switched the speed down to 3.2 mph, eventually increasing to 3.4 mph, and increased the incline to nine and eventually 10. I spent 30 minutes total on the treadmill, walking 1.5 miles and burning nearly 230 calories, including my five-minute cool-down. I blasted Lady Gaga tunes while suffering through the cardio portion of my workout before doing her ab workout.

In total, I was at the gym for about an hour, working my way through the “Shallow” singer’s routine. Although the ab workout continued to exhaust me, I gained a newfound appreciation for both Gaga’s impeccable abs and how much my body was able to endure despite not working out every week.

Day 6: I focused on abs, abs, and more abs.

caption Lady Gaga works hard to her killer abs, which she displayed at the 2017 Grammys. source Kevin Winter/Staff

I finally reached the penultimate day of Lady Gaga’s workout and I dedicated myself to the ab routine with more fervor than before. Obviously, I wasn’t expecting my body to transform with only a week’s worth of workouts, but at least I could say I tried my hardest and the pain was worth it.

Day 7: I took a boxing class.

caption It was about 158 degrees Fahrenheit inside the individual pod I was guided to and honestly, it was great. source Marilyn La Jeunesse

In honor of this iconic photo of Lady Gaga in 2014, I decided to risk it all and attend a Rumble Boxing class. As I’ve stated numerous times in this article, I’m not fit, so attending a high-intensity interval training class wasn’t in my realm of comfort or area of expertise.

Nevertheless, I sucked up my fears and worked hard during 10 rounds of intense bag-beating and weightlifting. During the “floor” portion of the workout, the class performed several reps of the same ab workout Gaga uses, suggesting that perhaps her workout really is effective in the long run. Although awkward and perhaps the least coordinated person in the class, I was thrilled that the trainer never once called me out and continued to encourage me despite my utter lack of endurance and skill.

Post-workout and in true celebrity fashion, I tested out the infrared sauna which, according to Healthline, may help relax the body and aid in workout recovery. It was about 158 degrees Fahrenheit inside the individual pod I was guided to and honestly, it was great. I left 30 minutes later a new, sweatier person.

With my week-long challenge officially wrapped up, it’s safe to say Lady Gaga’s ab and cardio routine is an easy one to implement for people on even the busiest schedules. It took a little while to get used to actively engaging my core and perfecting the appropriate techniques, but once I got the hang of the workout, it was effective and actually refreshing to do after a long day at work.