Lady Gaga said she may not be ‘considered a part of’ the LGBTQ community even though she likes ‘girls sometimes’ and it started a conversation about bisexual exclusion

Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance Friday at New York’s WorldPride celebration outside the Stonewall Inn and addressed the crowd that reportedly included thousands of people, according to the Associated Press.

During her speech, Gaga said she “may not even be considered a part of” the LGBTQ community, even though she likes “girls sometimes,” referencing her bisexual identity which she has openly talked about in the past.

Her comments sparked a conversation online about bisexual erasure within the LGBTQ community, and the doubt cast on bisexual people who have only publicly had relationships with members of the opposite sex.

Lady Gaga has always been an outspoken proponent of LGBTQ rights, but on Friday she told a crowd outside the Stonewall Inn that she “may not even be considered a part of the community,” even though she likes “girls sometimes.”

Gaga has openly identified as bisexual since the very beginning of her career, when she came out to Barbara Walters in a 2009 interview. The pop star and award-winning actress has written multiple songs expressing her attraction to women, and previously said anyone saying “she’s bisexual for marketing” is lying.

However, Gaga has also referred to herself as an ally. During her speech on Friday, when saying she may not be considered a part of the LGBTQ community, the crowd booed – but cheered when Gaga said she likes girls “sometimes.”

"I may not, to some people, be considered a part of this community, even though I like girls sometimes. I would never degrade the fight you have endured." – Lady Gaga at #Stonewall right now. pic.twitter.com/AxmlXexyOv — Lady Gaga Facts (@LGMonsterFacts) June 28, 2019

When the soundbite reached Twitter, Gaga’s admission prompted a conversation about bisexual erasure and biphobia within the LGBTQ community, with many fans blaming Gaga’s seemingly confused stance on her inclusion on the propensity to question and doubt bisexual people who have only had public relationships with members of the opposite sex.

LADY GAGA IS BISEXUAL AND HASN’T REVOKED THAT STATEMENT SINCE SHE FIRST MADE IT PUBLICLY YEARS AGO. SHE IS A PART OF THIS COMMUNITY AND I WILL NOT HEAR OTHERWISE. https://t.co/qwwijMEUYg — Cherry Kills (@BitchItsCherry) June 28, 2019

Some fans pointed out that male pop stars – with Shawn Mendes being the prime example, since he had to ask fans to stop speculating about his sexuality – are more likely to be celebrated for their perceived queerness, while Gaga, despite openly identifying as bisexual, has had her place in the LGBTQ community questioned.

Gaga: I am a woman who likes girls

Y’all: :////

Any man: is slightly effeminate

Y’all: GAY MAN GAY MAN GAY ICON GAY UR GAY COME OUT IMMEDIATELY U GAY HOMOSEXUAL MAN WHO I WILL PUT ON A PEDESTAL ABOVE EVERY OTHER GAY BC UR FAMOUS AND I ENJOY LOOKING AT U :-)???????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/Id2vvf1uDl — satin (@satinflora) June 28, 2019

In one thread, fans debated whether a clip of Gaga on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” saying “I’m not a gay woman” and asking whether she can stand up for a community she’s not “fully part of” was her denouncing her bisexuality. One user wrote “The wording here seems to convey that she feels ‘not gay enough’ because she is bisexual. Something that bisexuals feel all the time…. especially bi people involved in a hetero relationship [sic]”

The wording here seems to convey that she feels “not gay enough” because she is bisexual. Something that bisexuals feel all the time…. especially bi people involved in a hetero relationship — ????Prosperina (@pr0sperina) June 28, 2019

The Gaga fan account behind the original tweet that brought attention to the singer’s statement followed up by tweeting “so glad that this is going viral. It’s about time people stop questioning Gaga’s bisexuality and activism. [sic]”

In a recent survey conducted by BuzzFeed News and Whitman Insight Strategies, 53 percent of LGBTQ Americans surveyed considered Gaga a gay icon.