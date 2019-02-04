Unsafe gas levels were found in a cruise ship bathroom where a 39-year-old woman was found dead

caption The cruise was in Sydney Harbour. source James D. Morgan/Getty Images

On Saturday, a 39-year-old woman was found dead in the bathroom of a cruise ship operating in Sydney Harbour.

The woman, who has been identified as Shalina Abdul Hussien, was found unconscious about 4 p.m. She could not be resuscitated.

Police say that an investigation afterward found unsafe gas levels in the ship’s bathroom.

Other passengers aboard the boat noted a “strange smell.”

Her cause of death is not believed to be suspicious.

On Saturday, Shalina Abdul Hussein, 39, was attending a birthday party aboard the Lady Rose cruise ship, the Syndey Morning Herald reported.

The three-level boat, docked in the Sydney Harbour at the time, is owned by All Occasions Cruises and can be rented out for private events.

But at some time during the event, guests noted a sulfuric, “strange smell,” The Guardian reported. Shortly after noticing the smell, people aboard the shift noticed that Hussein had been missing and reported her absence to cruise staff, the Sydney Morning Herald noted.

The 39-year-old woman was found unconscious in a bathroom stall aboard the ship, per the Sydney Morning Herald. She could not be resuscitated.

The ship’s staff speculated that Hussein became overwhelmed by the smell of gas that was coming from tanks in the back of the ship. The staff did not believe the gas smell was fuel, according to the Herald.

On Sunday, both the Australian Maritime Safety Authority and the Fire and Rescue of NSW inspected the boat. Both entities found that there were unsafe gas levels in the bathroom where Hussein was found dead, The Guardian reports.

In a statement, a spokesperson for All Occasions Cruises told the Sydney Morning Herald the incident was “upsetting” but said that enough facts are not known to comment.

“The Lady Rose has carried tens of thousands of passengers for quality Sydney Harbour cruise events for many years, without major incident. This tragic event is very upsetting to the whole crew and operations team and we send our deepest condolences to the lady’s family,” a the statement read. “We do not believe it at all appropriate to speculate on this tragic incident and will comment only when the facts are known.”

At the time, about 100 people were aboard the vessel, which has a capacity of 475, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Neither the Fire and Rescue of New South Wales nor the Australian Maritime Safety Authority believe her cause of death was suspicious or related to drugs, they told the Herald. The investigation remains ongoing.

Representatives for All Occasions Cruises, Australian Maritime Safety Authority, and the Fire and Rescue of NSW did not immediately return INSIDER’s request for comment.