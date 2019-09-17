Cheerleaders at an Arkansas high school are under fire for displaying a ‘Make America Great Again’ banner at a football game

caption Lake Hamilton High School in Pearcy, Arkansas. source Google Maps

Cheerleaders at an Arkansas high school displayed a “Make America Great Again” banner during a football game on Friday, sparking criticism from a state lawmaker.

The cheer team from Lake Hamilton High School in Pearcy, Arkansas, used President Donald Trump’s famous slogan as play on words – the whole sign said: “Make America Great Again. Trump the Leopards,” referring to the school’s opponent, Malvern High School, according to KATV.

Democratic State Sen. Joyce Elliott tweeted an image of the banner over the weekend, calling it “inappropriate.”

“If this is a public school, this is totally inappropriate. If it’s a private school, it’s poor judgment. We are all entitled to our politics of choice but not to using public entities to advance our politics,” Elliott said.

If this is a public school, this is totally inappropriate. If it’s a private school, it’s poor judgment. We are all entitled to our politics of choice but not to using public entities to advance our politics. pic.twitter.com/sOUrapPIkT — Joyce Elliott (@xjelliott) September 15, 2019

Others questioned if the banner was racially motivated. According to the Arkansas ADE Data Center, Malvern High School’s student body is 30% black. Lake Hamilton High School’s student body is 3% black.

Republican State Rep. Aaron Pilkington called the banner “funny” in a tweet responding to Elliott.

“It’s a play on words,” he said. “God forbid kids use political slogans to make a joke about beating a team in football.”

Chill out, it’s funny. It’s a play on words. God forbid kids use political slogans to make a joke about beating a team in football ???? https://t.co/pATGyzuUN5 — Rep. Aaron Pilkington (@pilkingtonforar) September 15, 2019

Lake Hamilton School District said in a statement to 5 News Online that it did not intend to make a political statement with the banner.

“The Lake Hamilton School District believes that all school activities should be conducted in an environment where good sportsmanship and respect are shown,” the statement said. “The banner displayed at the football game this past Friday was not intended to make a political statement or endorsement. The district has taken steps to ensure that all future banners do not mention or reference political or controversial issues.”

Malvern School District told KATV that the matter had been turned over to the Arkansas Athletics Association.