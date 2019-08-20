LaLiga & GCOX Seal Partnership for Asia and the Middle East

LaLiga and Global Crypto Offering Exchange (GCOX) have announced a partnership that will enable the league to continue its global expansion.

LaLiga and GCOX have come together in Singapore to unveil a partnership that sees the company become LaLiga's first official partner within the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector.





Left to right: Steve McManaman, LaLiga Ambassador, Ivan Codina, Managing Director of LaLiga, Sir Dr Jeffrey Lin, CEO of GCOX and Michael Owen, GCOX Celebrity.





The partnership, which covers Asia and the Middle East, sees LaLiga join forces with one of the leading crypto exchanges in the Asian market. It will provide exclusive products, services, social interactions, football tourism and ‘Money Can’t Buy Experiences’ for fans and the global crypto community.

Founded in 2017, GCOX is fast becoming the go-to platform for fans looking to engage and interact with their favourite celebrities and brands through its promotion of a full-utility token economy. Its celebrity and brand tokens, which will now include LaLiga, offer an exclusive and personal experience for its users.

The partnership allows LaLiga to make further strides with the internationalisation strategy it launched back in 2017 and has served to bring fans closer to the Spanish competition and its member clubs.

Speaking about the partnership, LaLiga’s Managing Director for Southeast Asia, Japan, South Korea and Australia, Ivan Codina, commented: “This partnership represents a significant step in terms of our strategy in Asia. We’re looking to roll out a long-term plan that not only allows the LaLiga brand to grow in this market but one that also promotes the development of the national game and provides spaces where fans are able to get a sense of the passion that surrounds the competition at close quarters.”

Meanwhile, the partnership sees GCOX team up with one of the leading Spanish brands in a partnership that will enable the firm to bring Asian followers closer to football and Spanish teams, whilst also creating new business opportunities through football clinics, pre-season fixtures against local clubs, digital activations, events with ambassadors and chances to gain first-hand exclusive experience of the competition.

“We’re really pleased to be announcing this partnership with a world-class competition like LaLiga,” commented Sir Dr. Jeffrey Lin, CEO of GCOX. “This partnership will allow us to provide specific customer groups with opportunities, as well as attracting new customers and football fans, who will get to experience what LaLiga is all about.”

As a part of the partnership, GCOX, which has displayed a firm commitment to technology in the fields of blockchain and innovation, LaLiga token holders will have access to attend training sessions held in Spain, as well as events hosted by LaLiga in the Asian country, VIP access to LaLiga matches, meet and greet session with LaLiga ambassadors and exclusive ‘Money Can’t Buy Experiences’.

“There is no better partner than GCOX in terms of achieving our growth plans in Asia and the Middle East,” added Codina. “The firm’s relationships and its experience, along with the launch of its tokens featuring top-level athletes such as Manny Pacquiao, Michael Owen and Caroline Wozniacki, provide assurance of strong partnership and future collaboration projects.”

The partnership was sealed during a media conference held at the prestigious Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore. Also in attendance as special guests are LaLiga Ambassador Steve McManaman, GCOX Celebrity Michael Owen and Mr Voo Wei Keong, Director of WTS Travel & Tours.

About LaLiga

Founded in 1984, LaLiga (Liga de Fútbol Profesional) is a sports association comprising the 42 teams that make up the first and second divisions of professional football in Spain. LaLiga, based in Madrid, is responsible for the LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank leagues and the television production, which in the 2017/2018 season reached more than 2.7 billion people globally. The association also has an active foundation and is the world’s first professional football league with a league for intellectually challenged footballers: LaLiga Genuine.





About GCOX

Founded in 2017, Global Crypto Offering Exchange is a leading digital asset Exchange. The Exchange is headquartered in Singapore and is an integral part of GCOX ecosystem. GCOX will list its celebrity tokens on GCOX Exchange and partnering platforms. GCOX regards the security of its platform and user information as top priority and the company has partnered with world-class security firms to provide industry-leading security measures. GCOX is led by a stellar team of advisors, founders and management staff with expertise across domains in financial advisory, wealth management, cryptocurrency and financial technology.

GCOX is also a platform that promotes a full-utility token economy that enables greater interaction and engagement between celebrities and fans. The company aims to bridge the gap between the entertainment industry, valued at $1.5 trillion, and the blockchain, leveraging on the technology to revolutionise and redefine popularity.