This $715 stroller costs more than most upfront, but it comes with extra attachments to save you hundreds over the years

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption At $715, the Lalo Daily stroller isn’t cheap but it’ll save you money in the long run because it comes with several attachments you’d normally buy separately with other strollers. source Lalo Instagram

The $715 price tag of the Lalo Daily stroller might seem high at first, but when you do the math for all of its accessories, it ends up being a better deal than most other strollers on the market.

You can swap out a bassinet or seat with the car seat adapter, attach an all-weather canopy, or expand the size of the storage bin below the seat in a flash – all of which actually comes with the stroller.

The Daily is suitable for use with kids from their first day of infancy well into their preschool years. I’d recommend it for any parent who’s got their eye on a long term investment.

To be candid, over the past few years, I’ve tested enough strollers to the point where I’m not easily impressed by most of the hardware I check out.

Sure, this new stroller may be super lightweight and compact while that one might have great shocks and steering, and the other one may have capacious storage capacity. But in order to really impress me, a stroller has to have a feature that’s truly revolutionary.

The Daily, the new stroller from Lalo, doesn’t have any truly revolutionary hardware features, but goodness me (to use an expression I don’t actually use IRL) did this thing catch and hold my attention. Why? Value – truly revolutionary value. Now, you might look at me askance with lips pursed and arms akimbo when I call a stroller that sells for $715 a “value,” but trust me, I’ve done the numbers.

But first, design and features

The Lalo Daily isn’t the most elegant stroller ever sold, but its clean straight lines and modular design are keeping in line with the brand’s focus on function.

The stroller handles well on all hard surfaces from pavement to packed dirt, and it’s passably steerable on grass. Sand or gravel though? You can forget it, but those are no-go zones for most strollers anyway.

The step brake is easy to click on or off, and at 24 pounds in the basic stroller seat configuration, it’s lightweight enough for easy control by most healthy adults.

Reversing the Daily’s seat direction, swapping in the bassinet, or switching to a car seat with the included car seat adapters is quick and easy with a bit of practice, as is collapsing the stroller down for storage or travel. And you’ll love the thoughtful design features like the expandable under-seat storage, hooks for attaching bags to the handle, and a zippered pouch for phones, keys, and other small items behind the seat.

Oh, and there’s a rechargeable power bank tucked into that zippered pocket, so you can charge your phone while on the go.

It’s worth the price when do the long term math

Most top quality strollers are expensive to begin with, so the Lalo Daily at $715 is no exception.

For context, the Bugaboo Cameleon3 Classic Plus Collection Stroller sells for $1,099.99 and the Stokke Xplory 6 retails for $1,049 – both already start at hundreds of dollars more than the Daily. And those strollers, like almost every other at those price points, don’t come with a bassinet attachment, car seat adapters, rain cover, or any of the other accessories you’ll end up needing.

Even if you got a decent stroller that cost half as much as the Daily, you’ll make up the difference once you buy a bassinet, rain cover, car seat adapters, and all the other parts that come in the Lalo box.

As a basis for comparison, let’s use the Baby Jogger City Select stroller, which is currently on sale for $370. If you want to add a bassinet for a newborn, that’s $120. The additional weather shield is $40. Car seat adapters can range from $30 to $60, while an under-seat basket costs $36. These are all basic things you’ll need and you’re already spent more than $600 – then you’ll need to spend more on other accessories and optional upgrades as your child grows.

With the Lalo Daily, everything is in the box. Once you have your Daily, there’s a good chance you’ll never need to buy another stroller component. Unless you have another child, in which case you’ll need hardware to adapt this stroller for two – which I’m told the company is developing.

What’s the one major issue with the Daily?

As of now, the Daily has no snack tray or cup holder for kids nor does it have a cup holder for parents. Our nightly walks consist of our kids pretty much snacking nonstop and we personally require no less than two cups of coffee on morning walks, so I definitely see these omissions as notable.

A company rep assured me that they are working on both snack tray and cup holder accessories, but they’re not available yet.

The bottom line

This is an expensive stroller for sure, but it’s an affordable package if you break it down into all its components. Yes, there’s less sting buying adapters and accessories over the course of a few years, but in the end, you’re getting a better deal.

Should you buy it? Yes. If you want to put a price on quality, then by all means. Not having to shop around for stuff down the road when you’re juggling a young child (or two) in one hand and a lukewarm coffee in the other is also something to consider.

Yes. If you want to put a price on quality, then by all means. Not having to shop around for stuff down the road when you’re juggling a young child (or two) in one hand and a lukewarm coffee in the other is also something to consider. What are your alternatives? If you don’t want to spend quite this much cash upfront, or if you don’t like the look of the Daily (hey, everyone has a preference), then consider the Mockingbird, which costs $350 and shares many similar design elements, or the Colugo, which costs just $285 and is quite compact.

But just keep in mind that if you go with just about any other stroller, you’ll be buying more stuff down the road. Or potentially buying another stroller altogether.

Pros: Great price for comprehensive components, easy to collapse and reconfigure, suitable for kids up to 50 pounds

Cons: No snack trays or cup holders, price might still be out of budget for some