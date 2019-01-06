Ravens fans boo Lamar Jackson during inept offensive performance while Joe Flacco remains benched

source Patrick Smith/Getty

Baltimore Ravens fans booed Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense in the fourth quarter while they trailed the Los Angeles Chargers 20-3.

Jackson had completed just three passes for 25 yards going into the possession, and the Ravens promptly went three-and-out.

Some fans called for Joe Flacco to take over, but the Ravens ultimately stuck with Jackson.

Baltimore Ravens fans expressed frustration with the team’s offense during the fourth quarter of their Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

As rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson took the field, with the Ravens trailing 20-3, some fans booed.

The resulting drive didn’t help. Jackson was sacked twice, with an incomplete pass in the middle, as the Ravens went three-and-out. Fans let the offense hear it again.

After that drive, Jackson was just 3-of-10 for the day with 25 yards, 0 touchdowns, and 1 interception. The Ravens as a team had totaled just 101 yards on offense, while going 1-of-2 on field goals. They had only gotten three first downs for the entire game after Jackson was sacked.

After a scoreless first half, many people started asking whether Joe Flacco would be inserted. Head coach John Harbaugh refused to answer when CBS’s Tracy Wolfson asked if Flacco would enter the game. Flacco has not played since Jackson took over as the starting quarterback in Week 11 with Flacco sidelined with an injury.

When Jackson took the field again, Flacco didn’t look pleased.

This is fine pic.twitter.com/PYtzCM4Lc2 — Vikings Blogger (@firstandskol) January 6, 2019

Prior to the game, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Ravens were likely to move on from Flacco in the offseason. Ultimately, the Ravens stuck with Jackson long enough that it didn’t make sense to put Flacco in.