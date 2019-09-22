Lamar Jackson embarrassed a defender with a simple juke

- Lamar Jackson embarrassed a Kansas City Chiefs defender on Sunday with a juke.
- As Jackson tucked the ball to run it, he froze Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor by juking, sending Okafor to the ground.
- Watch the video of the NBA-esque move below:
BrokenAnkles.gifpic.twitter.com/AiPm2Ilc8d
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 22, 2019
