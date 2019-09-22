Lamar Jackson embarrassed a defender with a simple juke

Scott Davis
  • Lamar Jackson embarrassed a Kansas City Chiefs defender on Sunday with a juke.
  • As Jackson tucked the ball to run it, he froze Chiefs defensive end Alex Okafor by juking, sending Okafor to the ground.
  • Watch the video of the NBA-esque move below:
