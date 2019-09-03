Lamborghini just announced its most powerful car ever, the hybrid electric Sián

caption Lamborghini’s Sián has an electric motor, making it the most powerful Lamborghini ever. source Lamborghini

Lamborghini announced on Tuesday its most powerful car ever, the Sián.

It also doubles as the sports car maker’s first model with a hybrid gas-electric powertrain.

Only 63 units of the car will be made, each customized and styled by its respective owners, who have already purchased the car.

Lamborghini has announced the Sián, newly crowned the most powerful car it has ever produced. It also doubles as its first hybrid.

The Sián has a combined horsepower rating of 819, 34 of which comes from its 48-volt electric motor. That beats the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, which has the same V12 engine without the electric motor.

The new car can accelerate to 62 mph in under 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 217 mph, Lamborghini says.

The car is Lamborghini’s first step towards hybridization and electrification, according to the automaker. The electric motor helps drivers in situations where low speed is required, driving in reverse and parking.

The car’s electric motor is connected to the gearbox which is designed to provide a quicker response and better performance for the car. This is not typical for a low-voltage hybrid, and Lamborghini says it is the first time it has ever been done.

“Sián” is a word in the Bolognese dialect that means “flash” or “lightning,” an obvious nod to the car’s hybrid.

“Not only does the Sián deliver a formidable hyper-car design and engineering tour de force today, it augments the potential for Lamborghini as a super sports car brand for tomorrow and for decades to come, even as hybridization becomes more desirable and inevitably essential,” Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a prepared statement.

Only 63 units of the car will be created in honor of the year Automobili Lamborghini was founded, 1963. Each car will be individually customized and styled by its owners via the automaker’s design studio and program, Lamborghini Centro Stile and Lamborghini Ad Personam. All examples are already spoken for.

Take a sneak peek at the car that will soon be officially unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show:

Lamborghini says it used technology from its previous model, the Aventador, and improved it to store 10 times the power.

The car uses the same naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine that Lamborghini put in the SVJ.

The car uses the same naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine that Lamborghini put in the SVJ.

But it also equipped with a 48-volt electric motor that delivers 34 horsepower. This, combined with the 785 horsepower V12 engine, allows the car to reach the total of 819 horsepower.

The automaker claims the car has the lowest weight-to-power ratio of all V12 Lamborghinis.

The car can reach 62 mph in under 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of over 217 mph.

Only 63 units of the car will be created in honor of the year Automobili Lamborghini was founded, 1963.

Each car will be individually customized and styled by its owners via the automaker’s design studio and program, Lamborghini Centro Stile and Lamborghini Ad Personam.

“Sián” is the word in the Bolognese dialect that means “flash” or “lightning,” which is an obvious reference to the electric applications.

“Not only does the Sián deliver a formidable hyper-car design and engineering tour de force today, it augments the potential for Lamborghini as a super sports car brand for tomorrow and for decades to come, even as hybridization becomes more desirable and inevitably essential,” Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stefano Domenicali said in a prepared statement.

The electric motor also helps low-speed maneuvers such as reversing and parking.

The car will be unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2019, which runs from Sept. 14 to 24.

All 63 of the models being produced have already been spoken for, and are already sold.