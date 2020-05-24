A former race car driver collected 9 Lamborghinis including some of the rarest ever to start a museum, but now he’s selling them — take a closer look at the Italian icons

caption 1984 Lamborghini Countach LP500 S by Bertone. source Dirk de Jager/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

RM Sotheby’s is hosting a European auction that includes the Petitjean Collection.

The Petitjean Collection has almost 100 cars and all of them will be offered without reserve.

Nine Lamborghinis, stretching across the brand’s storied history, are one of the auction’s centerpieces.

The auction will open on June 3.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Another online-only car auction is going up on the block.

For its European Sale auction, auction house RM Sotheby’s decided to shift to an online-only affair, similar to its ongoing Driving into Summer online-only auction. In particular, it will feature the Petitjean Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

The Petitjean Collection is an incredible single-owner collection that took half a century to amass, according to RM Sotheby’s. Marcel Petitjean, its current owner, is a French ex-race car driver that put his money toward a collection of rare and valuable cars starting in the late 1960s with the intention of starting a museum.

He seemed to have a particular affinity for Lamborghinis as there are nine in the collection.

The auction house says that though the cars have been kept in a dry storage facility, they haven’t been driven in years and will need recommissioning if a buyer wants to drive them.

The Petitjean Collection will go up for auction between June 3 to June 11. There are nearly 100 cars in the collection, including two Porsche tractors and nine Lamborghinis: two Countach models, a Diablo, an Espada, an Islero, a Jalpa, a Jarama, a Miura, and an Urraco.

Keep scrolling to see them all.

There are almost 100 cars in the Petitjean Collection, which will be for sale without reserve as part of RM Sotheby’s online-only European Sale auction on June 3 to June 11. Nine of them are very special Lamborghinis.

caption 1971 Lamborghini Espada. source Diana Varga/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

This is a 1971 Lamborghini Espada.

caption 1971 Lamborghini Espada. source Diana Varga/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The Espadas are easily identifiable through their extensive use of rear glass.

caption 1971 Lamborghini Espada. source Diana Varga/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Here’s another look at it. It looks like a greenhouse.

caption 1971 Lamborghini Espada. source Diana Varga/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The interior has some gorgeous wood trim.

caption 1971 Lamborghini Espada. source Diana Varga/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

And it could seat four!

caption 1971 Lamborghini Espada. source Diana Varga/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

This is a 1971 Lamborghini Jarama 400 GT.

caption 1971 Lamborghini Jarama 400 GT. source Dirk de Jager/2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

It’s one of the rarest Lamborghinis ever made.

caption 1971 Lamborghini Jarama 400 GT. source Dirk de Jager/2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

A mere 177 400 GT models were ever produced.

caption 1971 Lamborghini Jarama 400 GT. source Dirk de Jager/2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Unfortunately, there’s some engine damage on this one that needs repairing.

caption 1971 Lamborghini Jarama 400 GT. source Dirk de Jager/2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

It was added to the collection in 2010.

caption 1971 Lamborghini Jarama 400 GT. source Dirk de Jager/2020 Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Ah, the 1968 Lamborghini Miura.

caption 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 by Bertone. source Diana Varga/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

It is widely considered to be one of the most beautiful cars ever made.

caption 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 by Bertone. source Diana Varga/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

It has a mid-mounted, 4.0-liter V12 engine.

caption 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 by Bertone. source Diana Varga/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The Miura is also recognized as the world’s first supercar.

caption 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 by Bertone. source Diana Varga/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

It was also apparently the fastest production car of its time.

caption 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 by Bertone. source Diana Varga/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

This one is estimated to sell for at least $760,000.

caption 1968 Lamborghini Miura P400 by Bertone. source Diana Varga/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The 1986 Lamborghini Jalpa, on the other hand, looks far less radical than the Miura.

caption 1986 Lamborghini Jalpa. source Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

It still maintains those beautiful mid-engine proportions, though.

caption 1986 Lamborghini Jalpa. source Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

It was supposed to be an entry-level sports car.

caption 1986 Lamborghini Jalpa. source Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Basically, the Gallardo of its day.

caption 1986 Lamborghini Jalpa. source Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

That blocky instrument cluster is cool

caption 1986 Lamborghini Jalpa. source Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

This one is a 1974 Lamborghini Urraco P250.

caption 1974 Lamborghini Urraco. source Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Lamborghini only ever made 520 Urracos.

caption 1974 Lamborghini Urraco. source Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

It was intended as a competitor for the Ferrari Dino and Alfa Romeo Montreal.

caption 1974 Lamborghini Urraco. source Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

All the gauges lined up in a row like that is a good look.

caption 1974 Lamborghini Urraco. source Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

This particular one has a replacement engine.

caption 1974 Lamborghini Urraco. source Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The 1970 Lamborghini Islero is perhaps the least-known Lamborghini.

caption 1970 Lamborghini Islero 400 GTS. source Diana Varga/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Lamborghini only built 226 Isleros.

caption 1970 Lamborghini Islero 400 GTS. source Diana Varga/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Their styling shows restraint and class. Ferruccio Lamborghini himself drove one.

caption 1970 Lamborghini Islero 400 GTS. source Diana Varga/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Ferruccio Lamborghini’s personal Islero wasn’t just any old Islero, however. It used a Miura-spec V12 engine and wore a gorgeous coat of powder-blue paint.

Source: Jalopnik

This isn’t the only Lamborghini Countach in the Petitjean Collection.

caption 1979 Lamborghini Countach LP400 S by Bertone. source Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

But it is a 1979 Lamborghini Countach LP400 S.

caption 1979 Lamborghini Countach LP400 S by Bertone. source Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

It has just 13,800 km on the clock, which is approximately 8,600 miles.

caption 1979 Lamborghini Countach LP400 S by Bertone. source Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

It’s finished in a lovely dark blue paint.

caption 1979 Lamborghini Countach LP400 S by Bertone. source Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The inside is also blue but with white seat insets.

caption 1979 Lamborghini Countach LP400 S by Bertone. source Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

This is the other Countach in the collection — a 1984 Lamborghini Countach LP500 S.

caption 1984 Lamborghini Countach LP500 S by Bertone. source Dirk de Jager/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Unlike the rounded lines of the Miura, the Countach’s looks are made of sharp angles and straight lines.

caption 1984 Lamborghini Countach LP500 S by Bertone. source Dirk de Jager/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The engine produces 375 horsepower.

caption 1984 Lamborghini Countach LP500 S by Bertone. source Dirk de Jager/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

It’s a 4.8-liter V12. Naturally aspirated, of course.

caption 1984 Lamborghini Countach LP500 S by Bertone. source Dirk de Jager/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The car has a claimed top speed of 160 mph.

caption 1984 Lamborghini Countach LP500 S by Bertone. source Dirk de Jager/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

This red one has fewer than 9,000 miles on the clock.

caption 1984 Lamborghini Countach LP500 S by Bertone. source Dirk de Jager/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

RM Sotheby’s expects it to sell for at least $272,000.

caption 1984 Lamborghini Countach LP500 S by Bertone. source Dirk de Jager/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The interior is perfect.

caption 1984 Lamborghini Countach LP500 S by Bertone. source Dirk de Jager/Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Then there’s this 1991 Lamborghini Diablo.

caption 1991 Lamborghini Diablo. source Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The Diablo replaced the long-running Countach.

caption 1991 Lamborghini Diablo. source Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

It represents Lamborghini’s foray into the ‘90s and thus more modern times.

caption 1991 Lamborghini Diablo. source Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

This was a car that definitely adorned many bedroom posters.

caption 1991 Lamborghini Diablo. source Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

The interior is pretty refined despite what the car looks like on the outside.

caption 1991 Lamborghini Diablo. source Courtesy of RM Sotheby’s

Be sure to check out RM Sotheby’s European Sale and the Petitjean Collection when the auction opens on June 3.