Lana Condor admits she had a crush on ‘To All the Boys’ co-star Noah Centineo, but they decided to keep it professional

caption Lana Condor and Noah Centineo while shooting “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” source Netflix

Lana Condor had a crush on “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” co-star Noah Centineo, but they decided to stick to a professional relationship.

The actress appeared on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday and explained that she and the actor, whose roles as Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky propelled them to fame, made an agreement before filming the hit Netflix movie.

Condor explained that she “felt something” right after she and Centineo went to a hot yoga class and ordered pizza at his apartment afterward. Rather than act on her feelings, she said to him: “Noah, it’s not going to happen between us.”

“I felt that for the movie to do well, we had to be best friend professionals,” Condor, who’s also starring on Syfy’s new series “Deadly Class,” explained to Fallon.

After the two actors agreed that nothing was going to happen between them, they made a pact – just like their characters did.

caption Pete Kavinsky and Lara Jean made a contract in “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” source Masha Weisberg/Awesomeness Films/Netflix

“We kind of made a contract and set boundaries,” Condor said. “I’m so happy we did that because the movie turned out great and now we’re doing a sequel, so imagine.”

She added that they “still have the spark.” And with a “TATBILB” sequel confirmed by Netflix, viewers will continue to see the pair’s chemistry through their roles.

Since the movie was released on Netflix in August, fans (including Fallon) have been rallying for Condor and Centineo to become a real-life couple. Even though Centineo is single, Condor is not. She’s been dating fellow actor Anthony De La Torre for a few years and the couple recently attended pre- and post-Golden Globes parties together.

Watch Condor’s interview with Fallon below.

