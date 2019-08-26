Lance Bass paid a special tribute to NSYNC on the VMAs red carpet with his T-shirt

caption Lance Bass at the 2019 MTV VMAs in Newark, New Jersey. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

Lance Bass rocked electric blue hair and a patterned neon suit at the MTV 2019 VMAs in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday night.

Bass paid special tribute to his boy band roots, revealing he had a white T-shirt with the words “Tearin’ Up My Heart” written around the collar.

The ’90s icon told fans on Instagram that his husband had packed the shirt in his luggage and he decided to sport the T-shirt at the last minute.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

MTV’s Video Music Awards are infamous for its wild fashion and bold looks, and Lance Bass did not disappoint.

The NSYNC icon rocked electric blue hair and a patterned hot pink suit on the red carpet, bringing the word neon to a whole new level.

But what is sure to drive ’90s kids wild is the tribute that Bass paid to his boy band roots.

Bass cheekily opened part of his jacket on the red carpet to show that his plain white T-shirt had the words “Tearin’ Up My Heart” written along the collar.

caption Lance Bass at the 2019 MTV VMAs source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The phrase, of course, comes from NSYNC’s iconic tune by the same name. Bass revealed on an Instagram video that he was wearing the shirt on the 20th anniversary of the band performing the song at their VMA debut.

But, according to Bass, the tribute wasn’t planned ahead of time.

On Sunday night, Bass posted two side-by-side pictures of him wearing two different suits, asking his fans which one he should rock on the red carpet at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the next night.

One image showed him sporting the pink suit, while the other showed him wearing a metallic silver suit. In both pictures, he was wearing a black shirt underneath.

Bass revealed that “99%” of his followers picked the pink suit, but many advised him to wear a white shirt underneath. Bass said his husband, Michael Turchin, just happened to have the white shirt in his luggage.

“It all kind of came together thanks to you and thanks to my lovely husband,” Bass added.

And it all made for a killer combination of ’90s and neon.