Land O’Lakes changed its packaging and removed drawing of Native American woman long criticized as a racist stereotype

caption Land O’Lakes rolled out changes to its packaging. source Courtesy of Land O’Lakes

Land O’Lakes has changed its packaging to omit the image of a Native American woman that has appeared on its products for decades.

The updated label was announced in February and is currently rolling out to all of the co-op’s products.

The change was welcomed by those who saw the previous packaging as perpetuating racist stereotypes.

Land O’Lakes said in a press release that it made the change to refocus its branding on the dairy farmers who make up the co-op.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Land O’Lakes recently changed the packaging for its consumer products to remove the image of a Native American woman with a feather in her hair and instead focus on the farmers who make the dairy co-operative’s products.

The change was welcomed by those who saw the previous packaging as perpetuating racist stereotypes.

The update was announced in February and had already started to appear on tub butters and cheese products at that time. It was slated to roll out to sticks of butter this spring and summer, and all of Land O’Lakes’ products should have the new packaging by the end of 2020.

The change was implemented ahead of the company’s 100th year in business. The new packaging is very similar to the original, save for the removal of the Native American woman. It also added the phrase “farmer-owned” above the Land O’Lakes name.

According to Modern Farmer, the original logo had existed since 1928 but had seen some tweaks over the years.

caption Land O’Lakes butter are displayed in a supermarket in New York City in 2017. source Brendan McDermid / Reuters

“As Land O’Lakes looks toward our 100th anniversary, we’ve recognized we need packaging that reflects the foundation and heart of our company culture – and nothing does that better than our farmer-owners whose milk is used to produce Land O’Lakes’ dairy products,” Beth Ford, Land O’Lakes president and CEO, said in a press release when the change was first announced.

“As a farmer-owned co-op, we strongly feel the need to better connect the men and women who grow our food with those who consume it.”

Land O’Lakes said that some of its products, including its stick butter, would feature images of the co-op’s members and farmers.

source Land O’Lakes

North Dakota Rep. Ruth Buffalo, reportedly a member of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, told the Grand Forks Tribune that the old image went “hand-in-hand with human and sex trafficking of our women and girls.”

“Thank you to Land O’Lakes for making this important and needed change. Native people are not mascots or logos. We are very much still here,” Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, tweeted on Wednesday.

Several other CPG brands, including Quaker Oats’ Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben’s Rice, have similarly been criticized for their depictions of people of color.