Land Rover just redesigned its hallmark iconic SUV, the Defender — here are its coolest features

caption The new Land Rover Defender is built for off-roading. source Land Rover

Land Rover is bringing back the legendary Defender model after its long hiatus from the North American market.

The old Defender disappeared from US roads in 1997 due to poor sales and changing new car requirements that required cars to have airbags.

The new Defender includes many upgrades that modernize the vehicle along with options that maintain the nameplate’s legendary offroad prowess.

After a 22-year North American hiatus, Land Rover is bringing the Defender back to the US.

The car was originally pulled from the North American market in 1997, according to CNBC, because airbags could not be installed in the bare-bones models.

The new 2020 model was unveiled at the Frankfurt Auto Show on Monday. It will include a mild-hybrid electric vehicle option that gives the car a horsepower of 395, 406 pound-feet of torque, and a zero-to-60 mph time of 5.8 seconds.

Land Rover will offer two different bodies: the Defender 90 and the Defender 110. The 90 is a two-door option that can seat six people, while the 110 is a four-door that has a 5+2 seating option. There will also be six models offered for each body: the Defender, Defender S, Defender SE, Defender HSE, Defender X and Defender First Edition.

“The new Defender is respectful of its past but is not harnessed by it,” Land Rover’s Chief Design Officer Gerry McGovern said in a prepared statement.

The Land Rover has a maximum towing capacity of 8,201 pounds and a maximum roof load of 370 pounds. Customers can also pick between four optional accessory packs that customize the car to the driver’s purpose: the Explorer, Adventure, Country, and Urban.

The Defender 110 starts at $49,900 and goes up to $80,900 for the P400 X edition.

Take a look at what McGovern calls “the Defender for a new age”:

There are four options packs for the new Defender: Explorer, Adventure, Country, and Urban.

The Explorer Pack is optimized for off-roading and has accessories such as a roof rack and a spare wheel cover.

The Adventure Pack is “ideal for time spent outdoors,” according to the automaker. It includes features such as a Portable Rinse System with a pressurized water reservoir and a seat backpack.

The Country Pack is designed for drivers who like to be “off the beaten track.” It comes with accessories like a rear scuff plate and Wheel Arch Protection.

The Urban Pack is designed for city drivers and includes a rear scuff plate and a spare tire.

There are two options, the Defender 110, which will go on sale spring 2020, and the Defender 90, which will be available late-2020.

The car will be available in two body styles: the 90 and 110. There will also be six models: the Defender, Defender S, Defender SE, Defender HSE, Defender X and Defender First Edition.

The Defender 90 has a full-length folding fabric roof and a front row center seat that allows three people to sit in the front row. The latter is optional in the Defender 110.

The 110 has five, six, or 5+2 seating.

The 90 model can seat six people.

The Defender has a mild-hybrid electric vehicle and diesel option. The hybrid version gives the car 395 horsepower.

“For us designers, nothing comes close to redesigning the last automotive icon,” said Massimo Frascella, Land Rover Design’s creative director. “The design of the new Defender is a manifestation of our modernist design philosophy, elemental yet incredibly sophisticated.”

The automaker claims the all-aluminum body is the stiffest Land Rover chassis ever created.

It’s reportedly three times more rigid than the traditional body-on-frame designs which allow stress on the vehicle to pass through the chassis.

It’s the first time Land Rover is offering an optional factory-fitted satin protective film. The automaker claims it enhances design and durability using metallic paint with a satin finish.

The Defender has a maximum towing capacity of 8,201 pounds and a maximum roof load of 370 pounds.

The car also has a maximum wading depth of 35.4 inches and a ground clearance of 11.5 inches.

Land Rover is manufacturing the vehicles in Nitra, Slovakia.

The Defender 110 starts at $49,900 and goes up to $80,900 for the P400 X edition.