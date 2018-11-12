Landmark International Report on Family Planning Progress to Be Released Monday 12 November

LIVE-STREAMED PRESS-CONFERENCE 3PM, KIGALI-TIME (RWANDA)
KIGALI, RWANDA – Media OutReach – 12 November 2018 – On Monday, Nov. 12, a groundbreaking report will be released with compelling new data on family planning progress in the world’s 69 lowest-income countries.
The annual progress report entitled FP2020: Catalyzing Collaboration has been produced by Family Planning 2020 (FP2020) – a leading global partnership that supports the rights of women and girls to freely decide whether, when, and how many children they want to have.
The report is a center-piece of family planning debate and policy-making annually. It will be the most data-rich analysis of family planning outcomes in the 69 studied countries to date.
The report will include:
- Compelling new data on a country-level and aggregate basis for the world’s 69 lowest-income countries, including:
- Unintended pregnancies prevented, unsafe abortions avoided, and maternal deaths averted in the 12 months from July 2017 to July 2018
- Levels of contraceptive use and unmet need for modern contraception among married and unmarried adolescents and young women aged 15-19 and 20-24
- Patterns and trends in key life events for young people such as age at marriage, first sex, and first birth
- Adolescent birth rate indicators tracking progress toward reducing teen births
- For the first time, data on domestic government spending on family planning, showing country ownership of programs in some cases, and critical gaps in others
- New data on the largest bilateral (i.e. country) family planning donors and trends in financing
- A forceful call to action to government policy-makers and other stakeholders on the need to guarantee reproductive health care — including rights-based family planning — in all universal health coverage plans
A live-streamed press conference will be held at 3pm Kigali time (Rwanda) on Monday 12 November, to launch the report at the International Conference on Family Planning.
- You can view the press conference live-streamed and submit questions remotely at facebook (https://www.facebook.com/events/648741425521489/)
- We will send you a link to the report with a summary, quotes, still images at the start of the press conference.
Family Planning 2020 was established in support of the UN Secretary-General’s Global Strategy for Women’s, Children’s and Adolescents’ Health. More information is at http://www.familyplanning2020.org
