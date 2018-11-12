Landmark International Report on Family Planning Progress to Be Released Monday 12 November

LIVE-STREAMED PRESS-CONFERENCE 3PM, KIGALI-TIME (RWANDA)

KIGALI, RWANDA – Media OutReach – 12 November 2018 – On Monday, Nov. 12, a groundbreaking report will be released with compelling new data on family planning progress in the world’s 69 lowest-income countries.

The annual progress report entitled FP2020: Catalyzing Collaboration has been produced by Family Planning 2020 (FP2020) – a leading global partnership that supports the rights of women and girls to freely decide whether, when, and how many children they want to have.

The report is a center-piece of family planning debate and policy-making annually. It will be the most data-rich analysis of family planning outcomes in the 69 studied countries to date.

The report will include:

Compelling new data on a country-level and aggregate basis for the world’s 69 lowest-income countries, including:

Unintended pregnancies prevented, unsafe abortions avoided, and maternal deaths averted in the 12 months from July 2017 to July 2018

Levels of contraceptive use and unmet need for modern contraception among married and unmarried adolescents and young women aged 15-19 and 20-24

Patterns and trends in key life events for young people such as age at marriage, first sex, and first birth



Adolescent birth rate indicators tracking progress toward reducing teen births

For the first time , data on domestic government spending on family planning , showing country ownership of programs in some cases, and critical gaps in others

New data on the largest bilateral (i.e. country) family planning donors and trends in financing

A forceful call to action to government policy-makers and other stakeholders on the need to guarantee reproductive health care — including rights-based family planning — in all universal health coverage plans

A live-streamed press conference will be held at 3pm Kigali time (Rwanda) on Monday 12 November, to launch the report at the International Conference on Family Planning.

You can view the press conference live-streamed and submit questions remotely at facebook (https://www.facebook.com/events/648741425521489/)

We will send you a link to the report with a summary, quotes, still images at the start of the press conference.

Family Planning 2020 was established in support of the UN Secretary-General’s Global Strategy for Women’s, Children’s and Adolescents’ Health. More information is at http://www.familyplanning2020.org

For inquiries, please email echadband@familyplanning2020.org