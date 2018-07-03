Lane Crawford Announces Winners From Successful Creative Call Out Event in Sydney, Australia 2018

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – July 3, 2018 – Lane Crawford, Asia’s iconic luxury department store is pleased to announce Tom Fereday Design as the winner and 12 runner ups selected from a panel of judges from the Creative Call Out, which took place in Sydney earlier in May, 2018.





The Creative Call Out is Lane Crawford’s commitment to identify and nurture the best talent in fashion and lifestyle across the globe. The event in Sydney represents the eighth round with previous events held in Los Angeles, Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, and Hong Kong.

Taking place at The Woolmark Company’s head office in Sydney, 24 finalists were selected from more than 240 applications across Fashion, Lifestyle, and Creative categories. The finalists were selected to present their collections and portfolios to a panel of Lane Crawford’s representatives and industry experts including Ms. Edwina McCann, editor-in-chief of Vogue Australia and board co-chair of Australia Fashion Council; Ms. Alison Veness-McGourty, publisher and editor of 10 magazine; Mr. Damien Woolnough, editor-in-chief of Marry the Man; Mr. Mikey Nolan, creative director/ founder of Double Rainbouu; Mr. Maurice Terzini, creative director of 10 Pieces and Icebergs; Ms. Karen McCartney, interior and design author; Ms. Emma Elizabeth, designer; Ms. Louise Olsen, co-founder and designer of Dinosaur Designs; Mr. Leonard Hamersfeld, director and founder of Buzz Products, and Mr. Stuart McCullough, managing director of The Woolmark Company, chief executive of AWI.

“We were excited to meet so many creative talents in Sydney. Since our launch of the Creative Call Out, we continue to be inspired by the individuals behind every design, hearing in person their own stories,” said Ms. Joanna Gunn, Chief Brand Officer.

The winner, Tom Fereday Design was selected for his principles of honest design, conveying a design process which celebrates the materials and manufacturing processes by collaborating with local makers.

“We believe that Tom’s creativity will appeal to our customers in Greater China, not only are his designs intelligent and thoughtful yet incredibly enduring. We look forward to taking Tom on the Greater China journey, where he will have the opportunity to showcase his creative products to a new growing customer base that shares in his philosophy of shared responsibility,” said Ms. Kelly Wong, Director of Fashion, Lane Crawford.

Tom Fereday will be awarded an 18-month partnership which includes a business development investment of HK$500,000 (AUS$83,000) and investment into his collections. As part of the partnership, it will include access to Lane Crawford’s retail platform, mentorship and development from a team of internal retail specialists.

“The Creative Call Out really allows us to make a difference to designers to help their businesses grow and to expose their products to a new customer base in China, we would like to thank all of the finalists for taking the time and effort to apply. The energy and creativity has been incredible and truly inspirational.” said Ms. Joanna Gunn.

Twelve runner ups will be selected to launch their collections up to two seasons, onboarding services as well as mentorship and business advice. Lane Crawford will also feature the brands across key marketing campaigns.

Runner Ups are:

a.c.v studio

Chris Ran Lin

Christian Kimber

Electric Confetti

Jonathan Liang

Nagnata

Noncense

Painted Pashion

Rachel Burke

Skeehan Studio

Studio Henry Wilson

Thomas Puttick

For more information go to http://www.lanecrawford.com.hk/events/creativecallout/

About Lane Crawford

Founded in 1850, Lane Crawford is an iconic luxury department store driving a “connected commerce” strategy focused on creating a seamless shopping experience across its physical stores in Greater China and its global online store.





With more than 600,000 square feet of retail space, Lane Crawford has 9 points of sale across Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu. With a digital flagship store, purpose built for China while also shipping globally, Lane Crawford is China’s first luxury omni-channel fashion retailer. Featuring the largest designer portfolio across Womenswear, Menswear, Cosmetics, Home and Lifestyle, and Fine Jewellery in the region, Lane Crawford showcases more than 1,000 international brands.





Lane Crawford is unique for its wholesale model and direct brand partnerships in a market otherwise dominated by concession models. This enables Lane Crawford to present its edit with authority in creative store environments fusing fashion, design, art and music, and extend elevated levels of personalised service. Regarded as an industry benchmark for innovation in retail concepts and creative, Lane Crawford holds a number of prestigious international awards including The National Retail Federation’s International award selected by global industry leaders.





Lane Crawford is a part of The Lane Crawford Joyce Group, Asia’s premier fashion and brand management group, which includes iconic, luxury department store Lane Crawford, cutting edge fashion boutique Joyce, fashion footwear, handbags and accessories specialist Pedder Group, retail, brand management and distribution company ImagineX and full-service retail platform Walton Brown.

The Lane Crawford Joyce Group operates luxury department stores and boutiques, free-standing branded stores and e-commerce and omni-channel operations. It has leadership positioning in designer womenswear, menswear, shoes and accessories, cosmetics, home and lifestyle, and fine jewellery. It works with more than 1,500 international fashion brands — including 35 brands under exclusive distribution partnerships.

With more than 165 years of trading experience in the region, each of The Group’s companies is acknowledged as a pioneer in its space, being first to market with designer and luxury brands, and building brands’ businesses through dynamic partnerships and collaborations. As of September 2015, the Group operates more than 740 points of sale across 50 cities in Greater China and South East Asia, with a total retail space of more than 1,800,000 square foot.

CREATIVE CALL OUT

FACT SHEET

About Creative Call Out

Established in 2015, Lane Crawford’s Creative Call Out is a pioneering initiative set up to nurture the best new talents in fashion and lifestyle around the world. Through a series of events and a digital platform, Lane Crawford extends an ongoing invitation to emerging designers and creatives across the globe to submit and share their work and ideas anytime and anywhere, offering a unique opportunity for brands and designers across Womenswear, Menswear, Beauty and Lifestyle, as well as artistic talent such as photographers, stylists, writers and multimedia content creators, to connect with Lane Crawford’s team of experts and to showcase their work.

What Past Finalists Say About Creative Call Out:

ANGEL CHEN – ‘Lane Crawford taught us step-by-step — from how should we prepare our documents, to our product to training, to sell-through, to the product launch.‘ — Angel Chen, founder.

SHUSHU/TONG – ‘It really helped us to establish our brand and take us to the next level. It’s introduced us to the market, so here I really do recommend to every designer that they don’t miss this opportunity, it will really help you.‘ — Yutong Jiang, Co-founder.

FFIXXED STUDIOS – ‘For us, the partnership with Lane Crawford has helped us to gain a lot more brand awareness, not only in Hong Kong but also internationally.’ — Fiona Lau, Co-Founder.





‘It has also helped to widen our customer base which is valuable to us to target a wider potential audience.‘ — Kain Picken, Co-Founder.

Key Facts:

Launched over 70 brands since 2015

Launched over 45 creative projects since 2015

More than 1,000 submissions received since launch

2015 — Hong Kong – Shanghai

2016 — Hong Kong – Shanghai

2017 — Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Chengdu

2018 — Los Angeles

2018 — Sydney

Runners-up profiles

A.C.V STUDIO

Founded by artist Anna Varendorff and handmade in Melbourne, a.c.v studio creates conceptual and sculptural limited-edition homeware objects. Varendorff draws upon her formal training as a metalsmith and artist to look at each creation from three perspectives, including a material’s potential, practical need and conceptual point-of-view. The minimalistic creations are formed using tubular brass, a material that leaves a pink nuanced finish. The result? A unique patina on the surface of each design, that only adds to the character of each piece.

CHRIS RAN LIN

Melbourne-based Chinese fashion designer Chris Ran Lin combines traditional tailoring techniques and craftsmanship with vivid colours and voluminous proportions to create designs with an avant-garde edge. Marrying conceptual and commercial elements, the soft, decadent wool pieces from Lin’s collection feature loop weaves and hand-finished details that show off Lin’s keen eye for detail and intricate pattern know-how. This philosophy is central core to his collection’s aesthetic, which extends to suits, shoes, belts and bags.

CHRISTIAN KIMBER

Based in Australia, British footwear turned menswear designer Christian Kimber perfectly fuses elements of contemporary streetwear and refined menswear. With quality, comfort and functionality at the core of every piece, Kimber designs are fuss-free and versatile – making them obvious high-rotation staples for the busy, modern man. Drawing influence from the contemporary Australian urban lifestyle, Kimber presents a vision that is both luxurious and accessible.

ELECTRIC CONFETTI

Founded by Australian native Natalie Jarvis, Electric Confetti is a Melbourne-based studio creating contemporary neon signs. Jarvis started as an illustrator and children’s book designer, but it was her love of vintage signs that lead her to discover that LED neon flex could be used to make her own humorous versions of traditional neon. From retro ice-cream cone, bold typography and tongue-in-cheek fruit, the handcrafted designs can also be tailor-made to reflect your wildest imagination. Electric confetti’s pieces are cute, quirky and will add a sense of fun to any room at the flick of switch.

JONATHAN LIANG

After honing his design skills at Givenchy, Surface to Air and IRO, the Malaysian designer founded his eponymous contemporary womenswear brand in 2013. Now based in Paris, Liang crafts pieces that enhance a woman’s femininity rather than dictate it. The result is sporty and bold silhouettes fashioned in floral embroidery, often taking inspiration from nature and the evolution of life. Through his inspirational designs, quality fabrics and impeccable craftsmanship, Liang is dedicated to marrying the world of dreams with everyday life, making these the perfect pieces for roaming the urban jungle.

NAGNATA

Sister duo Laura May and Hannah Gibbs draw from their backgrounds in fashion, textiles, art, yoga and dance to establish an innovative fashion and accessories collection made for women with active lifestyles. Inspired by a diverse range of global references through their extensive travels, the duo’s bold designs are made through a sustainable development process. They are passionate to establish a multi-faceted platform that extends to philanthropic work within the fashion industry.

NONCENSE

Australian designers Patrick Crea and Stu Freeman joined creative forces in 2015 to give the humble incense burner a creative overhaul. Art director Freeman was always drawn to bright, bold colours and inspired by food being used in a non-conventional way, while Crea, a menswear designer noticed the rise of incense used in the world of retail. The duo set out to put a satirical twist on the everyday, turning familiar functional objects into witty art pieces, their handcrafting ceramic incense holders shaped as a banana, pizza slices and fried eggs, are cult interior icons.

PAINTED PASHION

Australian-born Mason Mulholland is the creative force behind Painted Pashion. He fuses the media of painting, college and audio in his avant-garde artwork. After studying painting at Sydney’s National Art School, the young artist was invited to participate in the highly coveted artist-in-residence program at contemporary art gallery of Arlberg1800 Resort, situated deep in the Austrian Alps. Mulholland’s bold, graphic collages have been featured on fashion collaborations with Dion Lee and Song For The Mute. Painted Pashion creates striking visuals that will make you sit up and take notice.

RACHEL BURKE

Brisbane-based fashion designer and multidisciplinary artist Rachel Burke creates spectacularly creative pieces of wearable art using tinsel. The brand was born after Burke experimented by gluing pink tinsel onto an old jacket, creating interest among her social media followers. Fast forward five years and Burke now offers fans a range of happiness-inducing tinsel-centric dresses and jackets in rainbow hues. Each made-to-order piece uses high quality, up-cycled garments as its structural base, and Burke’s creations are shimmering showpieces made with celebrating in mind.

SKEEHAN STUDIO

Industrial designer Tom Skeehan crafts sleek, contemporary furniture whilst being strongly committed to local manufacturers. Each piece takes a very material driven approach to its design, exploring different materials and combinations while constantly redefining the details to create minimalist designs that have been stripped back to their purest form. Taking inspiration from the honest and highly considered approach of Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa and Architect Tadao Ando, Skeehan Studio is a modern-day interiors atelier with a difference.

STUDIO HENRY WILSON

Sydney-based Henry Wilson’s work focuses on sculptural, utilitarian pieces cast in bronze and aluminium. The thoughtful designs are a reflection of Wilson’s extensive academic credentials; he studied visual arts combined with woodwork at Australian National University’s School of Art in Canberra and completed an MA in industrial design at the Design Academy Eindhoven in the Netherlands. Wilson’s work clearly combines form and function, creating pieces that stem from industrial processes yet still have a unique individual charm.

THOMAS PUTTICK

After stints at Alexander McQueen, Alexander Wang and Helmut Lang, Australian designer Thomas Puttick focused his energy into creating a tight collection of luxurious, sophisticated and versatile womenswear pieces. With a knack for refined detailed and slouchy silhouettes, the designer dreams up creations using a mix of silk, sheer and hand-embroidered fabrics in mostly muted hues. Each piece is handcrafted with Italian and Australian artisans, using the finest Italian and Japanese fabrics to create an inclusive and positive dialogue in fashion.