Lane Crawford Appoints Mia Young as Chief Merchant

Lane Crawford, the iconic luxury department store, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mia Young as Chief Merchant, bringing new leadership in women and men's fashion, lifestyle and beauty, wellbeing, and fine jewellery across its dynamic portfolio of physical and digital stores in Hong Kong SAR and China.













Mia delivers to this strategic role more than 20 years’ of outstanding buying and merchandise experience in multi-brand luxury retail, online and offline. Most recently, she excelled as Chief Site Merchant at Saks.com, after a period with Amazon’s owned luxury fashion portal, MyHabit.com; prior to which she led designer fashion at Barney’s New York, and she has also worked at Bergdorf Goodman.





Reporting to Andrew Keith, President of Lane Crawford, Mia will be at the forefront of directing the company’s renowned edit, strengthening brand partnerships and identifying global firsts for the luxury Chinese customer.





“I am thrilled to join Lane Crawford, a brand that is highly recognised within the industry for continually raising the bar for its curated product selection and experiences” said Mia Young. “My aim is to elevate and further strengthen the product portfolio and provide a fresh sense of authority and inventiveness in the world of luxury fashion, relating to our customers in Hong Kong SAR and China in new and exciting ways.”





Andrew Keith, Lane Crawford and JOYCE President echoed the excitement behind the announcement, “We are delighted to welcome Mia — with her world class buying experience, product sensibility and leadership, Mia will be guiding her teams to create new, exciting products, services and experiences that inspire our customers and their rapidly evolving lifestyles. At the heart of our continued success is our passion for the craft of curation, merchandising and storytelling that is brought to life and enabled through our unique own-bought business model.”





Mia attended University of California, Los Angeles. She currently resides in New York, with her husband and 2 children, and will be relocating to Hong Kong.





About Lane Crawford

Founded in 1850, Lane Crawford is an iconic luxury department store driving a “connected commerce” strategy focused on creating a seamless shopping experience across its physical stores in Greater China and its global online store.

Lane Crawford has 9 points of sale across Hong Kong SAR, Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu and 1 global online store. With a digital flagship store, purpose built for Greater China while also shipping globally, Lane Crawford is the first luxury omni-channel fashion retailer in the region. Featuring the largest designer portfolio across Womenswear, Menswear, Cosmetics, Home and Lifestyle, and Fine Jewellery in the region, Lane Crawford showcases more than 800 international brands.

Lane Crawford is unique for its wholesale model and direct brand partnerships in a market otherwise dominated by concession models. This enables Lane Crawford to present its own edit with credibility and authority and inventiveness in creative store environments that are designed to provide a sensory experience, fusing fashion, design, art and music, layered with elevated levels of personalised services. Regarded as an industry benchmark for innovation in retail concepts and creative, Lane Crawford holds a number of prestigious international awards including The National Retail Federation’s International award selected by global industry leaders.





The company forms part of The Lane Crawford Joyce Group, Asia’s premier fashion retail, brand management and distribution group, which includes cutting-edge fashion boutique Joyce, fashion footwear, handbags and accessories specialist Pedder Group; fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brand management and distribution company Imaginex Group.





The Lane Crawford Joyce Group operates luxury department stores and boutiques, free-standing branded stores, e-commerce and omni-channel operations. With close to 170 years of trading experience in the region, each of The Group’s companies is acknowledged as a pioneer in its space, being first to market with designer and luxury brands, and building brands’ businesses through dynamic partnerships and collaborations.