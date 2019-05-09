Lane Crawford Opens up A World of Personalised Experiences With ‘Discover Your Colour’ Campaign

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 9 May 2019 – Lane Crawford, Greater China’s leading iconic luxury department store, launches its latest brand campaign ‘Discover Your Colour’. Inspired by aura photography, the campaign is a technicolor experience that invites the customer to discover new shades of their personality, to help one to gain a deeper meaning of themselves. It allows Lane Crawford to connect with them on an emotional level, by curating experience, product and content to create dynamic and personalised interaction in store and online.









YELLOW

Happy, Friendly, Warm

BLUE

Peaceful, Devoted, Artistic





INDIGO

Imaginative, Fun, Unconventional





RED

Passionate, Active, Energetic





ORANGE

Creative, Confident, Outgoing





GREEN

Positive, Focused, Patience

WHITE

Mindful, Balanced, Wise





VIOLET

Playful, Charming, Curious





“‘Discover Your Colour’ is about how Lane Crawford connects with our customers, with the aura colours, we hope to open up new possibilities of individual expressions, for our customers to discover and experience.” Said Joanna Gunn, Chief Brand Officer, Lane Crawford.





Collaborated with Chandelier, the renowned boutique creative agency founded by Richard Christiansen, the campaign is the work of two of fashion’s most exciting and interesting image makers. Widely acclaimed photographer Harley Weir captures portraiture in a fresh new light, her play with colour, lighting and set design creates an elevated yet unusual mood in these visuals. As the Creative Director of Dazed, influential stylist Robbie Spencer has put forth eight striking looks with deep conceptual and cultural layers, each symbolises the traits of the colours. The two models, Ling Chen and Zi Liang, are fresh faces who represent both the past and future of Lane Crawford — at once iconic and sophisticated, yet totally of the next generation; a mix of Designer and Next Generations brands are being featured, including Acne Studios, Alexander McQueen, Amiri, Balenciaga, Cult Gaia, Plan C, and Rokh.





“Lane Crawford was one of our first clients, and from the onset, it was clear that their ambition and brilliance would be rare and unmatched. Together, we have created many campaigns over the years that pushed the boundaries of how we communicate. We are excited to partner with Lane Crawford on this forward-thinking initiative that sees the brand engaging in a more experiential and interactive dialogue with customers in China.” Richard Christiansen, founder of Chandelier said.





‘Discover Your Colour’ will be launched on May 17, 2019, throughout the next six months, customers are invited to discover and experience the eight auras through a series of curated experiences, including aura mapping, multi-sensory installations, interactive video artwork by Chinese artist Zhou Fan, and a greenery room across Lane Crawford stores in Hong Kong and China, and on lanecrawford.com.





Download from here for images





About Lane Crawford

Founded in 1850, Lane Crawford is an iconic luxury department store driving a “connected commerce” strategy focused on creating a seamless shopping experience across its physical stores in Greater China and its global online store.





Lane Crawford has 9 points of sale across Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu and 1 global online store. With a digital flagship store, purpose built for China while also shipping globally, Lane Crawford is China’s first luxury omni-channel fashion retailer. Featuring the largest designer portfolio across Womenswear, Menswear, Cosmetics, Home and Lifestyle, and Fine Jewellery in the region, Lane Crawford showcases more than 800 international brands.





Lane Crawford is unique for its wholesale model and direct brand partnerships in a market otherwise dominated by concession models. This enables Lane Crawford to present its own edit with credibility and authority and inventiveness in creative store environments that are designed to provide a sensory experience, fusing fashion, design, art and music, layered with elevated levels of personalised services. Regarded as an industry benchmark for innovation in retail concepts and creative, Lane Crawford holds a number of prestigious international awards including The National Retail Federation’s International award selected by global industry leaders.





The company forms part of The Lane Crawford Joyce Group, Asia’s premier fashion retail, brand management and distribution group, which includes cutting-edge fashion boutique Joyce, fashion footwear, handbags and accessories specialist Pedder Group; fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brand management and distribution company Imaginex Group.





The Lane Crawford Joyce Group operates luxury department stores and boutiques, free-standing branded stores, e-commerce and omni-channel operations. With close to 170 years of trading experience in the region, each of The Group’s companies is acknowledged as a pioneer in its space, being first to market with designer and luxury brands, and building brands’ businesses through dynamic partnerships and collaborations.



